Why You Should Upgrade (or Retire) Your Windows 7 Computer – AARP

Ads

Visit our Destinations area to choose and plan your next big trip.

Personal Technology Resource Center

Personal Technology Resource Center

Brought to you by:



Piotr Swat / Alamy Stock Photo

En español | While Windows 10 is now the world’s dominant desktop operating system, at least 1 in 10 computer users are still running the older Windows 7, according to a recent ZDNet report.

Microsoft officially dropped support for Windows 7, which debuted in 2009, more than a year ago. But some PC owners, perhaps with hand-me-down computers, are reluctant to upgrade to Windows 10 for various reasons. Maybe you think Windows 7 is good enough, or you don’t know how to upgrade your operating system. Perhaps you’re concerned that your aging hardware can’t handle the new software. Or because your budget is tight, you’ve put off buying a new PC.

Whatever the motivations for sticking with the old system, there are compelling reasons to upgrade to Windows 10, because of security, functionality and versatility.

Join today and save 43% off the standard annual rate. Get instant access to discounts, programs, services, and the information you need to benefit every area of your life.

The single biggest problem with continuing to run Windows 7: You aren’t shielded against threats such as computer viruses, malicious software and ransomware in cyberspace.

Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 7 in January 2020. So while your computer still functions, the company no longer sends out security updates or fixes. Without continued software and security updates, your device and your data are at greater risk.

What’s more, bad actors know that the operating system is no longer getting updates, so they’re exploiting its vulnerabilities. Hackers have targeted Windows 7 users directly or through apps like Zoom running on the machines.

By using an outdated operating system, you may not be able to run the latest productivity apps, games or utilities — or their latest versions that fix bugs or security problems. Microsoft discontinued its Internet Backgammon and Internet Checkers games at about the same time it stopped upgrading Windows 7. But you can’t replace it with a free app from the Microsoft Store because the store is available only for the Windows 8 operating system and higher. Adobe Acrobat Pro 2020 also is not compatible with Windows 7, nor are popular PC games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Marvel’s Avengers, both of which require Windows 10.

No official Windows 7 support means no customer service or technical assistance for any issues. No Windows 7 software will be updated to fix existing problems or add new features.

You may be able to upgrade to Windows 10 on your existing Windows 7 machine, but your older hardware may have problems running the newer operating system. The last Windows 7 PCs were sold on Oct. 31, 2016, and the first ones came out on Oct. 22, 2009. Even if your computer meets the minimum specifications for Windows 10, you may get only a short time with your old hardware and new operating system before you’ll need to buy a new PC.

Windows 10, with a price tag that starts at $140, is just not worth the investment for an older laptop or desktop. For most Windows 7 users, moving to a new device with Windows 10 already installed is the best path forward.

Today’s laptops are faster, lighter, quieter and much more powerful than their predecessors. Windows 10 machines are also considerably more affordable than the average PC from eight years ago, according to Microsoft. You can get a new Windows 10 machine for less than $250, but if you can afford a more expensive model (in the $700 range), you’ll find that you can wait longer before you need to buy another.

Windows 10 will closely resemble Windows 7 visually. And you should be immediately comfortable with the way you interact with it and apps you might have used for years, such as File Explorer, Mail & Calendar, Notepad, Paint and Photos.

Some things may be a little different. For instance, the Internet Explorer web browser has been replaced with Microsoft Edge. Windows 10, however, has a lot more features that can make your PC easier to use.

Before you switch to a new machine, be sure to back up your files and photos to an external hard drive, to a USB thumb drive or to the cloud, such as OneDrive. Then you can add them to your new PC.

Of course, laptops such as Chromebooks — which run Google’s Chrome operating system and rely more on software and storage based in the cloud than on the internal hard drive — and Apple Macs are for sale if you want to explore options beyond Windows 10 machines. Chromebooks start at less than Windows 10 laptops but can be just as expensive; Macs are generally pricier.

If you won’t budge from Windows 7, make sure you’re running reliable, up-to-date security software, and regularly back up your important files in case of a damaging cyberattack.

Marc Saltzman is a contributing writer who covers personal technology. His work also appears in USA Today and other national publications. He hosts the podcast series Tech It Out and is the author of several books, including Apple Watch for Dummies and Siri for Dummies.

Featured AARP Member Benefits

See All >

CareLinx In-Home Care

Savings on in-home caregiving services

AARP® Real Estate Benefits from Realogy

$300-$7,200 benefit on home purchases and sales

The UPS Store® Shipping Services

Members save on shipping and other services

Savi Student Loan Repayment Tool

Get help with student loan repayment & forgiveness options

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that empowers people to choose how they live as they age.

You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.

You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.

You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.

You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.

You are leaving AARP.org and going to the website of our trusted provider. The provider’s terms, conditions and policies apply. Please return to AARP.org to learn more about other benefits.

Your email address is now confirmed.

You’ll start receiving the latest news, benefits, events, and programs related to AARP’s mission to empower people to choose how they live as they age.

You can also manage your communication preferences by updating your account at anytime. You will be asked to register or log in.

In the next 24 hours, you will receive an email to confirm your subscription to receive emails related to AARP volunteering. Once you confirm that subscription, you will regularly receive communications related to AARP volunteering. In the meantime, please feel free to search for ways to make a difference in your community at www.aarp.org/volunteer

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

source

Ads