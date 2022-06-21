Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 updates: All the software releases in one place – Android Authority

Ads

Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on software releases for Samsung’s latest smartwatches. We’ll detail the current firmware versions for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic launched with Wear OS 3 and Samsung’s One UI Watch skin on top. Samsung confirmed that the series would receive up to four years of software support, suggesting that support for both devices would be extended through 2026.

June 16, 2022: Samsung is now pushing out the June 2022 security update to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The update is reportedly rolling out in Europe right now and comes with firmware version R895FXXU1FVE1. It brings improvements to system stability and reliability and not much else.

To check for a Galaxy Watch 4 update on your device, head to Settings > Software update on your watch. Or, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone and head to Watch settings > Watch software update.

