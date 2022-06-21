Bitcoin (BTC USD) Cryptocurrency Price Rebound Sets Target of $50,000 – Bloomberg

Ads

Jonathan Ferro drives you through the market moving events from around the world on Bloomberg’s The Open. 60 minutes featuring the brightest minds on Wall Street, taking you through the most important hour of the trading day.

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

Through dozens of new laws, Wyoming hopes to become America’s blockchain headquarters, attracting businesses from across the crypto sector. Whether they show up though is yet to be determined.

Recession Not Inevitable as Inflation Seen Slowing, Yardeni Says

Europe Still Imports Huge Volumes of Russian Diesel as War Rages

Google Maps Restrictions Probed by German Antitrust Watchdog

Tencent Slashes Wager on Stock That Soared 684% in Edtech Frenzy

Rogers, Quebecor Rise Most Since 2020 After Sealing Mobile Deal

China Premier’s Trip to Wheat Farm Shows Lingering Food Worries

Jan. 6 Panel Plans to Detail Trump Pressure to Alter 2020 Election Results

Billionaire Sheryl Sandberg Expands Foundation Ahead of Meta Departure

Can Crypto Trading Prove Addictive?

Michelin Awards 11 Dubai Restaurants Stars for the First Time

Tokyo Closes Books on Costly, Pandemic-delayed Olympics

Biden Needs More Than Oil From Saudi Arabia

Does Mike Pence Still Have a Chance in 2024?

Biden Needs to Do More Than Just Lift Tariffs

Emmanuel Macron Wants to Pay Workers a Dividend

China’s Consumer Confidence Crisis Will Leave Permanent Scars

How to Mix Strategy Sessions With Karaoke at a Modern Company Retreat

More Than Half of Abortions Now Carried Out at Home in England and Wales

Landing a Job Interview in Germany Is All About Your Headshot

Black Equity on Wall Street Two Years After George Floyd

Heavy Flooding, Landslides Destroy Buildings, Roads in China

Tesla Co-Founder Partners With Toyota to Recycle Car Batteries

Hong Kong’s Floating Jumbo Restaurant Sinks at Sea

From Ruins of a Ku Klux Klan Hall, Fort Worth Reshapes Racial Narrative

Barcelona Targets Cruise Ships in Its Latest Fight With Tourists

Wall Street Gets a Short-Bitcoin Fund After 70% Crypto Collapse

Bitcoin Holds Above $20,000 After Week of Forced Crypto Selling



Bitcoin surged Monday to a nearly three-month high as policy makers hashed out last-minute compromises over how to tax crypto assets.

