Kazuha is the next LE SSERAFIM member on Instagram!

Following Sakura and Kim Chaewon, Kazuha is the third member of LE SSERAFIM to open a personal account. The account is verified to be real as her fellow members are following it.

For her first post, she shared a photo with the caption “Hi.”

A post shared by KAZUHA of LE SSERAFIM (@k_a_z_u_h_a__)

source