Star Citizen is removing support for Windows 7 – AltChar

Roberts Space Industries had a recent blog post that announced patch 3.17 spelt the end for Windows 7 support . The change is a bit indirect since the game will now require DirectX 11.1, which is not supported in the legacy OS. This also means that GPUs not supporting DX 11.1 will not be able to run the game anymore.

If you are someone who is insistent on running Windows 7 or sticking with your ol’ reliable GPU, you are out of luck when it comes to refunds.

“As this is an OS or hardware conflict, our Technical Support Agents will not be able to assist players having difficulties with running the game until they upgrade to a current, supported version of Windows with a supported graphics card.” ~Roberts Space Industries

That excerpt above is basically a fancy way of saying if you are running an unsupported OS or GPU after patch 3.17, don’t bother with tickets or hopes of getting any support.

For the time being, it appears that Windows 10 is the way to go. While RSI noted Star Citizen will support Windows 11, they stated that rigorous troubleshooting and compatibility testing will be necessary in order to make sure the game runs in the latest Windows OS properly.

Posters across social media and forums took this opportunity to crack jokes about Star Citizen’s release date, noting Windows 10 will probably become a legacy OS before the game comes out properly.

