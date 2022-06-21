Audius Price Prediction for 2022 – 2026 – CryptoNewsZ

Ads

Audius is a famous decentralized music streaming services provider. Audius provides integrated services for all the budding musicians to build their fan following, create & publish works, and monetize their work; these technological solutions can be availed without signing any deals with the platform. Audius is a fully decentralized protocol built on public blockchain infrastructure, and it serves around 500000 users every month.

The music-focused blockchain project was founded in 2018 by Founders Forrest Browning, Ranidu Lankage, and Roneil Rumburg. Audius project aims to bring complete freedom to musicians, and artists can interact with the audience, giving the entire music industry a new face.

Audius offers high-quality streaming at 320kbps entirely for free. Audius is a blockchain-based technology, built-in Ethereum and Solana blockchain, unlike any other music streaming platform. It is maintained and run by a group of people who owns Audius token, not by any centralized system.

Hence, Audius bring new technological solutions. When users compare Audius with other platforms, usually, the artist used to get only a small part of the profit, but Audius helps to reduce the revenue distribution imbalance in the music industry.

The five components of the Audius protocol are:

Different users use the Audius protocol for different goals. Audius protocol is powered by the Audius platform token ($AUDIO). Node operators stake Audius tokens to run the protocol and unlock services. Audius tokens are distributed with fixed genesis.

Audius has partnered with many companies to improve decentralized music streaming. They had researched multiple viewpoints; such smart management decisions include partnering with other companies to unlock extra features.

Audius Partnership with Cloudflare

The challenging engineering problems of Audius, such as issues of client communication with Ethereum blockchain, are resolved by partnering with Cloudflare workers with the assortment of Web3 mainnet. 80% of customer requests are handled by Cloudflare cache by protecting the quality at the client end. Audius increased the throughput by partnering with Cloudflare.

Audius Partnership with Solana

Solana is an L1 high-performing blockchain. It can do 50,000 transactions per second with minimum network fees of $0.00001. It can help Audius to increase the network speed. In upcoming years Audius will transfer its content management system to Solana. The integrated services starting, unwind future possible growth of Audius.

Audius Partnership With TikTok

On August 17, 2021, Audius announced its partnership with TikTok, a Chinese social media company where the artist can share their videos on TikTok simultaneously with a one-of-its-kind feature. This partnership has created a rush in the market cap past $1 billion. Moreover, the same surge happened when partnered with Solana.

It is pretty apparent that this technology deal of Audius with TikTok makes AUDIO a considerable success. The Audius network will definitely see an increase in demand. This partnership has created a wave in the modern music industry and the crypto market.

Crypto assets are very risky, and one must conduct proper research, technical and price analysis, and then make investment decisions. However, our forecast here tries to give you the most realistic and accurate asset’s future performance.

The current price of Audius is $0.4554, with an Audius price fall of 2.35% in the last 24 hours. AUDIO has a market cap of around $324,881,699, and AUDIO crypto has a circulating supply of 713,381,683.00 AUDIO. The maximum price at which Audius coin traded was $4.99 on March 27, 2021. The minimum price of AUDIO coin traded was $0.07774, which was on November 03, 2020.



Technical analysis shows that the price has been on a downward trend for a long time. However, there were some in-between pickup & drops in the price. There is a round bottom formation from May 2021 to August 15, 2021. When Audius announced a partnership with TikTok, it created a huge surge in token’s price from $1.514 – to the high of $3.115.

After the price hovering for nearly a month, AUDIO crypto prices jumped more than 20% on September 16. This is because three investors, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, and Nas, invested in the company. Audius price today is $0.4554. Currently, the AUDIO token’s price has moved much below the predicted level.

The Audius (AUDIO) has been trading sideways for quite some time; however, the trading volume has seen a rise compared to yesterday. A significant downfall pattern can be seen on the daily chart; the AUDIO price prediction expects a breakout soon.

The Audius technical analysis on the daily chart shows that $0.20168 is the immediate support for the AUDIO price. The current price has to break the $0.61355 level for executing the breakout. The minimum price traded for the day is $0.4418, respected by the support levels.

If the AUDIO price breaks the support, it will be a bearish trend, and a ‘Sell Audius’ Signal will be initiated. Major resistance is placed at $1.1554 and $1.5131. Audius (AUDIO) needs to cross these levels for an uptrend.



The major technical indicators show negative momentum. RSI is in the oversold zone at 38, while the MACD line trades above the Signal Line, indicating positive momentum. Compared to yesterday, the current green candle formation has helped the MACD line to cross the Signal Line.

Audius price is trading in between its immediate support level and resistance level. Hence, it is challenging to predict the direction the price will move. Audius cryptocurrency price is trading much below the 200 EMA, 50 EMA, and 20 EMA, indicating that the coin does not have enough strength. The AUDIO crypto price predictions and market sentiments are mostly negative.



Will the AUDIO crypto price shoot up? Based on Audius’s technical analysis, it will be confirmed soon. Overall market sentiments are bearish amid global cues, but Audius may soon reverse into a bull run.

As per Wallet Investor’s Audio price prediction, the maximum price, minimum price, and average price of the coin for the 2023 year-end may be around $1.903, $0.000001, and $0.851, respectively. Wallet Investor

Audius price forecasts by Price Prediction suggest that the minimum price, maximum price, and average price of Audius may be $1.57, $1.85, and $1.62 throughout the year 2025. Price Prediction

As per the Digital Coin Price’s Audio price forecast, it is a profitable investment, and the average price after 3 years will be around $0.71, while after 5 years, the average price might be $0.81. Digital Coin Price

According to GOV Capital, the AUDIO price prediction states that if you invest your $100 in the coin today, the value will be $943.4 on May 2023, 24. The asset is suitable for your investment portfolio. GOV Capital

According to TechNewsLeader, the Audius price predictions are bullish. For a 10-year investment, the maximum price, minimum price, and average price can be around $16.36, $10.84, and $13.81, respectively. TechNewsLeader

Audius cryptocurrency gave awesome investment returns to its investors last year, but last month and last week, it made the investors hopeless. Our AUDIO price predictions are based on the most reliable price projections and are based on long-term charts and machine algorithms. Investors must research multiple viewpoints before making any investment decision.

Let’s get more details on Audius price prediction!

Audius forecast shows that the maximum value of the AUDIO coin will be in the range of $0.3 to $0.5. Since Audius is continuously looking for new partnerships, some value addition is expected. As per our Audius price prediction 2022, any major announcement by the end of the year can take Audius’s price to a level of $0.56 with an average price of $0.4.

Audius coin price predictions 2023 are looking bullish, and efforts for sustainable improvements of the Audius ecosystem are expected to continue in the future also. If the digital currencies market favors, Audius may break the $0.75 level. The price of Audius will be trading at the level of $0.5 to $0.75 with an average price of $0.6.

The Audius (AUDIO) price prediction is looking very bullish for 2024. The company expects the user base to be double or triple compared to the current user base and today’s price. Audius price will be touching $0.78 by the year ending 2024, and our Audius forecast shows that the maximum price of the coin might be around $0.85. All of the long-term Audius price predictions are bullish after 2024; the average predicted price of Audius may be $0.7. The crypto market may certainly expand this year and after that.

Over the four-year timeline, Audius forecast shows that the Audius price reaching $1.0 after a long time is highly possible. Audius price prediction indicates that Audius is a profitable investment for the year. If global cues favor, Audius price will move further to the $1.2 range by 2025. Audius coin price prediction unwinds enormous growth potential for the Audius project over a 4-year time frame.

Optimistic Audius price predictions for the year 2026 show that if more investors are attracted to Audius, the AUDIO price will rise from the current level and reach a maximum of $1.5 by the end of the year. The minimum Audio price forecast for the year is $0.9, and the average price level is expected to be around $1.2.

Yes, Audius is a good investment. As per AUDIO coin price predictions, it has a long-term earning potential due to its tremendous development in the modern music industry. Hence, it is considered a profitable long-term investment. The cryptocurrency market always experiences occasional arbitrary movements; forecast systems may go wrong, and there is no universal consensus that states Audius will move. Own research and technical analysis are needed before taking an entry into AUDIO.

Audius, coin symbol AUDIO, is available on all major crypto-exchanges, such as Binance, Crypto.com, Gate.io, and Uniswap. You can purchase it from anywhere.

After Audius was introduced into the market in 2018, it achieved tremendous growth within a short duration of time. Audius has improved its streaming quality partnered best companies to improve growth potential, and the value of an AUDIO coin is also increasing. Looking into the past achievements and history of Audius indicates the coin has long-term earning potential.

As per our AUDIO price prediction, the minimum price value, maximum price, and average price might be around $2.5, $3.02, and $2.75, respectively, for 2030. AUDIO is one of the unique coins with a robust blockchain and partnerships, and thus, it may be a great investment as per our future price prediction of Audius.

