Disney+ Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving June 20-26 – ComingSoon.net

Ads

One of the most appreciated Disney+ TV series will wrap up its run next week.

On June 22, Obi-Wan Kenobi will air “Part VI,” its sixth and final episode. The series has been presented as a limited miniseries, and there aren’t plans for a sophomore season. Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted on May 27 and brought back on screen the titular protagonist, one of the most beloved Star Wars characters. The story explained what happened to the Jedi master portrayed by Ewan McGregor in the aftermath of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Kenobi locked horns with the Inquisitors for most of the season, and he even clashed with Darth Vader himself. Now, all is ready for the series’ grand finale, where Star Wars fans can expect fireworks. On the same day, Ms. Marvel will debut its third installment.

RELATED: Obi-Wan Kenobi Explained: Who Are the Inquisitors?

On June 24, Disney will be releasing its Rise original film. The movie was directed by Akin Omotoso (Vaya) and written by Arash Amel. It follows the real-life story of the Antetokounmpo brothers, three Greek basket players who gain success within the National Basketball Association. The cast features Uche Agada as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ral Agada as Athanasios Antetokounmpo, and Jaden Osimuwa as Kostantinos Antetokounmpo, among others.

You can check the full lineup below.

G.O.A.T. (Season 1)

Villains of Valley View (Season 1) – 5 episodes

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part VI (Finale)

Ms. Marvel – Episode 3

Rise – Premiere

Trevor: The Musical – Premiere

source