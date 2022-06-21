Home Latest News Microsoft Releases Workaround Guidance for MSDT "Follina" Vulnerability | CISA – US-CERT

Microsoft Releases Workaround Guidance for MSDT "Follina" Vulnerability | CISA – US-CERT

Abhinav Mishra
Microsoft has released workaround guidance to address a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability—CVE-2022-30190, known as “Follina”—affecting the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) in Windows. A remote, unauthenticated attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. Microsoft has reported active exploitation of this vulnerability in the wild.
CISA urges users and administrators to review Microsoft’s Guidance for CVE-2022-30190 Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool Vulnerability and apply the necessary workaround. 
