An official website of the United States government Here’s how you know
Microsoft has released workaround guidance to address a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability—CVE-2022-30190, known as “Follina”—affecting the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) in Windows. A remote, unauthenticated attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. Microsoft has reported active exploitation of this vulnerability in the wild.
CISA urges users and administrators to review Microsoft’s Guidance for CVE-2022-30190 Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool Vulnerability and apply the necessary workaround.
This product is provided subject to this Notification and this Privacy & Use policy.
Please share your thoughts.
We recently updated our anonymous product survey; we’d welcome your feedback.
(888)282-0870
Send us email
Download PGP/GPG keys
Submit website feedback
Receive security alerts, tips, and other updates.
CISA is part of the Department of Homeland Security
Microsoft Releases Workaround Guidance for MSDT "Follina" Vulnerability | CISA – US-CERT
An official website of the United States government Here’s how you know