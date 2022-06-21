Dogecoin (DOGE) community prepares for mainstream adoption, as devs taunt new version – CryptoSlate

Ads

Besides various bug fixes and security updates, the new minor version release includes an important performance improvement that will finalize the network’s fee reductions.

The new Dogecoin Core version, which will ensure that all network participants pay lower transaction fees, is close to being released, according to the developers.

While the minor version release will enable third-party wallets to support cheaper transaction fees, Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiasts anticipate the upgrade to spur the token’s mainstream adoption.

