Apple’s rumored 15-inch MacBook could have an M2 Pro – Macworld

While we’re still waiting on word on when M2 MacBook Air preorders begin, rumors are starting to churn about Apple’s next big laptop release. After Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported last week that Apple was working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air, Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in with a report of his own.

In a tweet, Kuo broke down a bit more of the 15-inch MacBook that he says will arrive in the second quarter of 2023 or later. He says that Apple is developing a 15-inch MacBook that may offer two CPU options: an M2 like in the new MacBook Air and a next-generation M2 Pro in a higher option.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15″ MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15″ MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven’t heard of any plans for rumored 12″ MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R

Kuo also reports on the charging options for the laptops. According to his sources, the M2 model will ship with a 35W adapter, and the M2 Pro model will ship with a 67W adapter. Based on those predictions, both models will feature the highest-end version of the chip since Apple doesn’t supply those chargers with entry-level models.

Of note, Kuo doesn’t call the new model an “Air” like Gurman. If the new 15-inch laptop has an M2 Pro, it’s unlikely that Apple would release it under the Air name since it would need a fan for cooling. Kuo previously reported that the new 15-inch laptop might not be released under the Air moniker.

He also says he hasn’t heard reports of a 12-inch model as Gurman also reported. Earlier this week, Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants also reported that he is “skeptical” that Apple would release a laptop smaller than 13 inches.

Apple’s newest laptop, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro will go up for preorder beginning Friday, June 17.

