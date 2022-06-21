Galaxy A52 starts getting April 2022 security update in Europe – SamMobile

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: April 27th, 2022 at 06:05 UTC+02:00
Samsung has been releasing the April 2022 security update to various Galaxy smartphones and tablets over the past few weeks. After high-end phones, the update was released to mid-range devices. Now, the update has reached the Galaxy A52 in Europe.
The latest software update for the Galaxy A52 bears firmware version A525FXXS4BVD1, and it has been released in Europe. It brings the April 2022 security patch that fixes over 88 security vulnerabilities. It also includes general bug fixes and device stability improvements.
If you are a Galaxy A52 user in Europe, you can now download and install the latest software update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy A52 early last year with Android 11-based One UI 3. The mid-range smartphone received the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update in January 2022 and the One UI 4.1 update a few days ago.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
SamsungGalaxy A52
You might also like
The European Parliament has reached a final decision regarding the use of universal USB-C ports, harmonized fa …
Two weeks ago, Samsung started rolling out the June 2022 security update to its smartphones and tablets. The G …
Samsung has quietly made the Galaxy M13 official. The smartphone was leaked a few days ago, revealing its desi …
Samsung is gearing up to release another budget 5G smartphone in Europe. This time, it’s the 5G variant …
Smartphone shipments across the European continent declined 10% year-on-year in Q1 2022, and Samsung’s m …
Samsung has released a new software update to its most premium mid-range phone from last year, the Galaxy A72. …
Devices
Samsung Galaxy A13
SM-A135F
Samsung Galaxy A23
SM-A235F
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
SM-M336B
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
SM-A536B
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
SM-A736B
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
SM-A336B
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
SM-M536B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
SM-X700
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
SM-X706B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
SM-X800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
SM-X806U
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
SM-X900
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Galaxy A52 starts getting April 2022 security update in Europe – SamMobile
© 2022 SamMobile