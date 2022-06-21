'Bluey" Creator Addresses Season 3 Coming To Disney+ – Disney Plus Informer

Ads

The Emmy Award-winning Australian series, Bluey, has been a massive hit with audiences across the globe. Understandably children and parents alike are wondering when they’ll be able to watch new episodes of Bluey.

In June 2019, the international broadcasting rights to Bluey were acquired by The Walt Disney Company, which eventually led to the series premiering on the Disney Junior television network and being distributed on the Disney+ streaming service in all territories (excluding Australia, New Zealand and China) from late 2019.

The series premiered (season 1) on Disney Junior in the United States on September 9, 2019 and was later distributed on Disney+ on January 22, 2020 and in the United Kingdom on October 1, 2020. Season 2 was added in 2021 in many regions on Disney+.

Many fans are wondering when they can expect Season 3 of Bluey on Disney+ and Daley Pearson who is the co-creator of the series recently addressed when Season 3 will be released on Disney+. While a release date was not given, Pearson did acknowledge fans’ desire for the newest season to arrive on Disney+. You can see what Pearson said on social media below:

City Slickers 2 didn’t come out until moths later in Australia 🐴 We feel your pain waiting for the new Bluey in America. We’ll let you know when it will be on @disneyplus as soon as we know! 💙🦅🐶 https://t.co/ZRRcnZ0SWc

— Daley Pearson (@Daley_Pearson) June 14, 2022

Disney Plus Informer will share the news when a Season 3 Disney+ release date is announced.

Bluey is an exhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.

Season 2 introduces viewers to more of Bluey and Bingo’s friends and extended family, as well as a variety of imaginative and ingenious games, including Tickle Crabs, Fancy Restaurant, Rug Island, and many more. The season also shines a spotlight on Bandit and Chilli’s relationship with their daughters, as they continue to juggle work and childcare. In addition, Anthony Field, the world-famous original and current Blue Wiggle of The Wiggles, lends his voice to characters featured in two of the new episodes, including one of the season premiere episodes “Dance Mode.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bluey are available to stream now on Disney+in several countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Source: ScreenRant

Another example of how Chapek is a failure in his role as CEO.

There is zero chance this would happen with Walt in charge, and minimal chance under any other former CEO.

This weekend is Father’s Day. The first episode of Season 3 was released in Australia on their FD and has a FD theme. There is zero excise for Disney not having it released in US this FD, and in fact should have been released last year’s FD.

Chapek is a clueless out-of-touch idiot, this is just another example of why he needs to be fired.

