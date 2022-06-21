OnePlus N200 receives OxygenOS 12/Android 12 major update with new features – HC Newsroom

Ads

SwanLinkOS based on Huawei HarmonyOS launched

HarmonyOS 3.0 will come for global users?

How to sign up for HarmonyOS 3.0 developer beta [Step by Step]

Huawei HarmonyOS June 2022 Updates List

HarmonyOS 3.0 Developer Beta Eligible Devices [List]

Android 13 adding Native exFAT feature support

Huawei Nova 8, 8 Pro enters the second-hand phone list

Huawei Mate 40 Pro relisted on Vmall

Huawei 5G mobile case is supported by Chinese operator

Huawei phones with always on display feature [List]

POCO F3 GT receiving May 2022 security update in India

Samsung Wallet app now available to download via Galaxy Store [Link]

June 2022 update rolling out for OnePlus Nord CE 2, but with same OxygenOS 11

Redmi Note 10 June 2022 update brings improvements to system security

June 2022 MIUI update released for Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G in Europe

Huawei AppGallery gets 12.3.1.300 version

Samsung Gallery 13.1.05.8 update brings new media backup menu

Download Huawei Petal Search 12.0.5.303 update

Huawei AI Search new 22.0.5.307 update is available to download

New OnePlus Games v3.3.8 update brings new app features

New Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 2022 tablet gets certified

Huawei MateBook 14 2022 notebook is on sale

Huawei announces Smart Conference feature

Huawei launches new wireless mouse with Bluetooth 5.1 and can be used on glass

Huawei MateBook 14 and D14 notebooks released with 12th gen Intel Core P series

Check the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 official teaser

Set luxury on wrist with new ‘Watch Faces’ for Huawei Watch 3, GT 2, and GT 3 in Belgium

Huawei Watch 3 gets NetEase Cloud Music app

Huawei will launch Lung function, Blood Sugar and High Altitude technologies for smartwatch

Huawei Watch Fit 2 gets June 2022 update with message reply, petal maps and system optimizations

Published

on

By

Finally! OnePlus has pushed off the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 interface for the OnePlus N200 smartphone owners in a new update. Apart from the new features, the Chinese tech maker also brings an updated patch for the device.

No doubt, OxygenOS 12, the fresh firmware of the company holds a bunch of exciting features and eye-catching customizations. Hence, users will notice several advanced tools for the system as well as the user interface.

Features like Dark Mode, Shelf, Work-Life Balance, and Smart Gallery, offer new functions and additions for the consumers, making their day-to-day tasks more easier and efficient. On the flip side, the company also dispatched the May 2022 security patch that wholly serves as a stability provider for the device.

OnePlus N200 smartphone owners are grabbing the OxygenOS 12 update features in the global region with version NA: DE2117_11_C.15. To know more about the features, you can read the changelog described, below.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

OxygenOS 12 Changelog

System

[Optimized] AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load was high.

[Added] Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment.

[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Dark Mode

Ads

[Added] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience.

Shelf

[Added] style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read.

[Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc.

[Added] OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status.

Work-Life Balance

[Added] Work-Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings

[Added] the support of automatic Work and Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization.

Gallery

[Added] the support of switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing.

Download Links

If you want to send us Tips, Update Screenshots, or a Message? connect with us here:

Screenshots@huaweicentral.com

Tips@huaweicentral.com

Message us on Twitter

[Source]

Realme 9i and Narzo 20 begin collecting June 2022 security update

June 2022 security update rolling out for Realme C11 and Narzo 50i

Yash is a graduate of computer science and followed his way into journalism, he is interested in various subjects related to technologies and politics. Yash likes to listen classical songs and has a huge library of classical mixes.

June 2022 update rolling out for OnePlus Nord CE 2, but with same OxygenOS 11

Realme UI 3.0/Android 12 Beta opens for Realme X3 SuperZoom

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 C.21 update fixes camera issues

Published

on

By

Finally, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 has started getting the latest June 2022 security patch with a new software update. The update is roaming in India for the respective smartphone users in incremental batches, and will soon cover all the devices.

So far, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 users have been waiting to catch the latest “June 2022 security patch” update. Ultimately, after pushing off the latest patch to Nord 2, the company has shifted to the CE version for the upgrade procedure.

Although the fresh security patch brings some stability improvements for the device, there is some odd news regarding the update that will not impress the users much. The new patch is landing on the same traditional OxygenOS 11 system.

Yes! users expecting to taste the experience of the dynamic OxygenOS 12 have to wait a little more. Consequently, we can say that the update is quite similar to the one we found for the Nord 2 devices.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Build Version

The new update for OnePlus Nord CE 2 has the build version IV2201_11_A.13. Besides, it also holds a software package that weighs a size of 245 Megabytes. We suggest users install the update under a secure internet connection.

OxygenOS A.13 Update Changelog

System:

Improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2022.06

How to install the update?

Without waiting for the OTA incremental, users can also upgrade their devices to the latest software. All you have to do is, head towards the Settings app, and select the System section. Choose the System Updates, and follow the on-screen norms to proceed further.

Moreover, we are providing a direct link that will directly let you download the update.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Before you upgrade…

We recommend you take a backup of your important data. Use a stable connection to download the update package. Do not forcefully turn off the phone, once the installation is started.

If you want to send us Tips, Update Screenshots, or a Message? connect with us here:

Screenshots@huaweicentral.com

Tips@huaweicentral.com

Message us on Twitter

[Source]

Published

on

By

OnePlus 9R smartphone users residing in India are finally receiving the OxygenOS 12 update with C.21 version. According to the information, the new update brings many fixes for the devices regarding the system and the lens hood.

It’s pretty exciting news for the users, as this is the second OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus 9R as C.21. However, among several amendments, the company has skipped an upgraded security patch for the handset.

Flashing more light on the fixes, the update resolves the issues of the display screen. Besides, it repaired the Quick launch issue that resulted in abnormal gesture functioning. And most importantly, the new update mainly focused on the crash issue of the camera while opening the Ultra Steady option.

You can have a detailed view of the changelog, below.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

OxygenOS 12 C.21 Changelog:

System:

Improved the stability of the system

Fixed the issue that the screen kept on abnormally in certain scenarios after locking

Fixed the issue that some gesture operations worked abnormally after enabling the Quick launch

Camera:

Fixed the issue of crash when opening Ultra Steady in certain scenarios

Software Version

The latest firmware for the OnePlus 9R handsets is rolling out with build number IN: LE2101_11.C.21. As the update is based on the OTA incremental, it will initially reach a handful of users. However, the company will soon push it off in a wide spectrum.

Install the update manually!

In case you don’t want to wait for the OTA update, you can take out your OnePlus 9R smartphone, and follow the given instructions to upgrade manually:

Open the Settings menu

menu Go to System

Select the System Updates

Tap on Check for Updates

To the available update, click on Download and Install option

If you want to send us Tips, Update Screenshots, or a Message? connect with us here:

Screenshots@huaweicentral.com

Tips@huaweicentral.com

Message us on Twitter

|| Source ||

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Published

on

By

OnePlus OxygenOS 12 fixes update is reaching the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T smartphone users in India. As mentioned the update arrives with ample fixes for the device, that ultimately enhance the user experience.

So far, the company has pushed off the May 2022 security patch to several of its models. However, the update turned out to be a bug-oriented pack. Therefore, to mend these issues, the OxygenOS 12 fixes bag made its path to the respective handset users.

Build Versions:

The Chinese tech maker has pushed off the OxygenOS 12 C.21 firmware with specific build numbers for the devices. Hence, you can cross-check these versions, here:

OnePlus 8 – IN: IN2011_11.C.21

– IN: IN2011_11.C.21 OnePlus 8 Pro – IN: IN2021_11.C.21

– IN: IN2021_11.C.21 OnePlus 8T – IN: KB2001_11C.21

Flashing some light on the fixes, the update repairs the fluttering of the screen that continues even after locking the phone. Besides, we could see some touch-ups to the gesture operations that were not functioning normally.



Apart from the system fixes, the update also covers the optical part, where the camera encounters a crash while opening the Ultra Steady. Consequently, users will experience better system stability as well as boosted performance in the smartphone after installing the latest update.

Advertisement

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

OnePlus 8 series and 8T OxygenOS 12 C.21 Update Changelog

System [Improved] system stability. [Fixed] the issue that the screen kept on abnormally in certain scenarios after locking. [Fixed] the issue that some gesture operations worked abnormally after enabling the Quick launch.

Camera [Fixed] the issue of crash when opening Ultra Steady in certain scenarios.



Nonetheless, the update serves as a packet of goodness for the respective OnePlus device owners. Yet, users were expecting the latest June 2022 security patch as well. Let’s see when the new patch will roll out for these devices.

If you want to send us Tips, Update Screenshots, or a Message? connect with us here:

Screenshots@huaweicentral.com

Tips@huaweicentral.com

Message us on Twitter

(Source: 1 and 2)

Copyright © 2022 Huaweicentral.com

source