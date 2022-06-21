Beyoncé's back: Superstar stuns fans in unrecognisable Vogue shoot – Yahoo Entertainment

Ads

Watch: Beyoncé covers British Vogue’s July issue

“New music is coming – a thrilling abundance of it,” announces British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful as he discusses Beyoncé’s Renaissance in the July issue of the fashion bible.

Not only has the superstar announced new music for the first time in six years – teasing fans towing the modern musician party line by deleting her Instagram information and profile picture to make room for the announcement – but she has also graced the cover of the magazine’s July issue.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, known of course by her mononym moniker of Beyoncé since her breakout days as one third of Destiny’s Child, announced her first album since the 2016 Lemonade to her 293 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The multi-hyphenate mother-of-three wrote “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29” in her Instagram bio, and has starred in the July 2022 issue of British Vogue to mark the announcement.

Shot by fashion photographer Rafael Pavarotti, and styled by Edward Enninful, for the July issue of the fashion bible, the superstar stuns in the “fashion fantasia”-inspired spread.

The red-hued cover shot sees the superstar atop a horse in an all-black ensemble with a large headdress featuring offshoots with feather tips.

Another image see’s the singer in a gilded Schiaparelli Haute Couture coat embroidered with sequins, crystal-mesh, vintage jewels and Swarovski rhinestones, with a short, choppy fringe.

Read more: Beyoncé sends fans into frenzy with nearly-naked dress photo

“The creation [for the album] has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it,” writes Edward Enninful about meeting and styling Beyoncé for the latest issue.

“Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, a writer of excellent and lengthy texts, had taken to messaging me as we brainstormed the direction of her Vogue shoot together. A fashion fantasia spun from the tropes of club life during the last century’s final quarter.

“[on set] it was a magical mood and soon B was walking around feeling easy and free to be herself. Her husband and kids came to surprise her on set. It was a family day out – albeit a slightly surreal one.”

Whilst Beyoncé hasn’t released an independent album since the 2016 hit Lemonade, she was heavily involved in the production of the soundtrack for the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King.

Either way, fans will be thrilled to hear the highly anticipated new album from her, and a playful cover shoot experimenting with new looks is the perfect way to celebrate.

“A real Queen,” wrote one fan under her Instagram post from the fashion shoot. “I honestly need an inhaler. Asap,” wrote another.

“BEYONCÉ!!??!!” questioned another fan, whilst other users commented on the superstar’s resemblance to her mum, Tina Knowles, in one of the images: “Ms. Tina, is that you??”

See the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st June.

Catherine Mann argued Threadneedle Street should forget about the long-term economic effects of rate lifts for now, and instead look at what they do for sterling.

Boris Johnson is understood to have wanted to make Carrie Johnson his chief of staff at the foreign office while they were in a relationship in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian has officially moved on from Tristan Thompson. Find out how Kim Kardashian helped the Good American mogul meet her new mystery man below.

Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Monica Dutton on Yellowstone, walked the 'Top Gun' red carpet with her father.

"It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health," Kim Kardashian said about the diet she embraced to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday" gown

Porsha Williams is making the most of summer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum sizzled in a teeny black bikini while recently soaking up some sun by the pool, as captured in a sultry new photo on Instagram. On June 18, Porsha took to Instagram to show off her stylish swimwear. In the series of sexy snapshots, the Pursuit of Porsha author can be seen striking several cheeky poses in the barely-there two-piece. Porsha looked radiant while lounging poolside in the black string bikini, which feat

All four of Martin Sheen’s children went on to pursue acting careers: Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Renée Pilar Estevez, and Ramon Estevez. Charlie’s birth name is Carlos Irwin Estévez.

The Queen is reportedly hosting a joint 40th birthday party for Prince William and Kate Middleton—details here!

Sunday night's (June 19) show reportedly lasted around a half hour before the group cut it short.

Heather Graham is showing off her seriously sculpted abs in various string bikinis in a new Instagram video. She's been a yoga devotee for many years now.

The Chanel boots are not part of the actress' favorite fashion ensemble from the classic dramedy The Devil Wears Prada.

"Top players" at the palace are said to be furious with Prince Harry's "bizarre language" during a recent interview.

The guest host gleefully mocked Fox News after the president's tumble.

EXCLUSIVE: They have the best seats in the house. A-listers Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Costner, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon dedicated seats Tuesday in the plush Princess Anne Theatre in BAFTA’s Piccadilly headquarters in central London, as part of BAFTA’s Take a Seat fundraising campaign. ”That’s how they lured me,” Costner joked when […]

Michelle Obama shared a sweet, candid family photo in honor of Father’s Day. The former First Lady posted a snapshot of the whole family together, smiling and embracing one another. “Happy Father’s Day to dads everywhere!” she wrote. “@BarackObama, thanks for being the most loving and caring father to our girls. We love you!” Obama […]

Patricia Richardson shared a photo with Tim Allen from the Home Improvement set. The sitcom ended more than 23 years ago.

And a Pride-themed jacket.

There were a lot of expectations placed upon the reunion of Prince Harry and the royal family during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Perhaps it was the hope that his children with Meghan Markle, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, would soften the feud and they would be able to move forward, but it seems like […]

"The Spanish sun is looking good on you!"

Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton anonymously shut down rumors about their relationship struggling.

source