Samsung Galaxy A04 Core leaks: looks mostly the same, but will get a better chipset – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Peter 14 June 2022

Samsung Android Rumors

Here is a peek at the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, what might be the cheapest smartphone that the company releases this year. We have seen renders of a related model, the Galaxy A04s with a fancy a triple camera on the back. The Core will not have a three cameras, instead it will offer only the bare essentials.



Samsung Galaxy A04 Core (leaked images)

It’s a basic phone that doesn’t seem to have changed much from the Galaxy A03 Core. A single camera on the back and a notch on the front to house the selfie camera.

Details are a bit scarce at the moment, but the phone will allegedly be powered by the Exynos 850 – an 8nm chip with eight Cortex-A55 cores (2.0GHz) and a Mali-G52 MP1 GPU. Hardly a speed demon, but still better than the 28nm Unisoc chip that powered by the A03 Core. A phone that was initially identified as the Galaxy A04s posted Geekbench scores using the same Exynos 850 chipset. A case of mistaken identity? Perhaps, but that chip would be an upgrade over the A03s as well, so it’s not impossible that several A04 models will use it.



Samsung Galaxy A04 Core in three colors (leaked images)

There’s no word on other features or pricing yet, but don’t expect too much – previous A0 Core models have used Android Go edition.

Source (in German)

it would be a nice upgrade if they did the 28nm to 8nm processor. people with tightest budget will buy this. waiting for 64gb as base model. then they would charge $5 or $10 for more storage

The A03 Core was definitely around $100 if I remember correctly, so you can expect the A04 Core to be about the same price (unless they charge like a $20 premium to have a chip upgrade from 28nm to 8nm).

Definitely better than the back of the previous A03 Core, that's for sure.

source