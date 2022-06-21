State Preserves Advisory Board to meet June 23 – EIN News

Ads

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet at 1 p.m., June 23, in Wiatt Hall on the Lakeside Laboratory campus, 1838 IA-86, in Milford.

A field trip to Silver Lake Fen, Cayler Prairie, and Freda Haffner Kettlehole state preserves will precede the 1 p.m. business meeting. Meet at the dining hall on the Lakeside Laboratory campus at 8:30 a.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The meeting is open to the public. Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet at meet.google.com/vop-uxye-ysv.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Rebecca Kauten, Steve Gustafson, Amy Crouch, Rick Cerwick, Perry Thostenson and Barbara Schroeder. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

The following is the June 23 agenda.

A more detailed agenda is available on the Iowa DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/spab .

