“The Doomies” Coming Soon To Disney+ & Disney Channel – What's On Disney Plus

At the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Disney has announced a brand new animated series for Disney+ and the Disney Channel called “The Doomies”, which will be released in 2023.

When best friends Bobby and Romy mistakenly open up a gateway to another world, they turn their sleepy coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom. Roped into an epic supernatural mystery, they will cross paths with the so-called “Chosen One” and do battle with both literal and inner monsters.

“The Doomies” is a spooky comedy that combines thrills, chills and surprises with character-driven comedy from an odd couple of ordinary teens engulfed by extraordinary circumstances. Its fast-paced humor and high-stakes action take place in a quirky French town in the heart of Brittany, imagined with moody flair and graphic style.

Orion Ross, vice president of Animation, Disney EMEA, said in a statement:

“‘The Doomies’ and ‘Dragon Striker’ are the first part of a new slate of animated originals we’re developing in EMEA for global family audiences on Disney Channel and Disney+. These ambitious, premium series will introduce the work of leading creators from our region to the world, and we are both honored and inspired to be working with this new generation of storytellers.”



Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement:

“The announcements out of Annecy today further cement Disney as THE leader in animation. These new series represent the very best from our teams at Disney Television Animation and Disney Junior. They build upon Disney Branded Television’s commitment to work with incredible storytellers, whose diverse voices not only allow our young audiences to see themselves reflected on screen but help them better navigate their world.”

This brand new series is being produced by Xilam Animation for Disney EMEA. It is being produced by Marc du Pontavice. Andrès Fernandez is the director & co-creator for the series, along with Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour). Henry Gifford is the head writer on the show.

Are you looking forward to “The Doomies” arriving on Disney+ in 2023?

