iPhone 14 Pro Renders Highlight Multiple Design Changes – MacRumors

Leaker Jon Prosser today shared ostensibly accurate renders of the iPhone 14 Pro, providing the most accurate look yet at what the device could look like when it launches later this year.



In the latest video on YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser revealed renders of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ made by Apple concept graphic designer Ian Zelbo, highlighting a range of specific design changes rumored to come to this year’s high-end iPhone model.

The renders mirror a broad variety of plausible design rumors from reputable sources, including CAD renders and specific dimensions, leaked schematics, images of accessory production molds, early cases, and other information.





The front of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is believed to feature a centered pill-shaped and circular True Depth camera array in place of the notch and slimmer bezels around the display, resulting in a significantly different look for the front of the device. There is also said to be slightly larger display that partially adds to the device’s height.





The most striking change at the back of the device is a substantially larger rear camera array, which contains a new 48MP camera system with a 57 percent larger sensor and 8K video recording capability. The larger camera plateau is naturally more noticeable on the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ than it is on the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.





The renders also depict the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌’s corners with larger radii for a more rounded appearance. Apple may have been compelled to change the corner radius of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ because of its larger rear camera array.

The rear camera arrays of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max broadly matched the corner radius of each device’s frame, but when Apple increased the size of the camera arrays with the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, neither device matched its corners. While the difference between the ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max’s camera arrays are minor, the difference between the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ is significant.



It seems plausible that with another increase in size this year, the incongruence between the curves of the camera plateau, lenses, and corners of the stainless steel frame itself became too severe on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, leading Apple to amend the design. The new, larger corner radii still do not exactly match the rounded corners of the rear camera array plateau, but are significantly closer. This correction bears noticeable changes on the front of the device.

The renders also focus on the iPhone 14 lineup’s rumored purple color, with Prosser corroborating a previous report that claimed the ‌iPhone 14‌ will headline with a “unique” purple color option. There are also depictions of the expected Graphite, Silver, and Gold color options for the “Pro” models.





Prosser recently shared renders of one of the new Apple Watch models set to launch this year, showing a new design with a flat display, but it is not known whether they relate to the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, or the new Apple Watch “Explorer Edition” with enhanced durability.

