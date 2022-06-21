How to change phones without losing WhatsApp messages – Business Insider

Ads

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world. But it’s pretty strict about only letting you use it on one phone at a time — and if you ever switch phones, you’re at risk of losing all your messages.

Luckily, WhatsApp does let you keep your messages and groups even when changing phones. It just takes a bit of extra work.

Important: To transfer your WhatsApp messages, you need to go through these steps as you’re setting up your new phone. If you’ve already set up your new phone, you can’t transfer your messages without factory resetting the device.

These steps also assume that you’re keeping your phone number. If you’re changing your phone number too, you’ll also need to use WhatsApp’s “Change Number” tool.

To move WhatsApp messages from an iPhone to an Android, you’ll need to connect both devices with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable. And the exact steps also differ depending on what kind of Android phone you have.

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and tap Settings in the bottom-right corner.

2. Tap Chats, and then Move Chats to Android.

3. Tap Start and let the app save all of your chats. If you have a lot of messages or a slow internet connection, it could take a few minutes.

4. Start setting up your Pixel phone. When you’re asked if you want to copy over your apps and settings, select Copy and then connect the two devices using your cable. You’ll need to tap Trust on the iPhone too.

5. Keep going through the Pixel setup to connect all your accounts. Let everything copy over, and when you’re asked what you want to keep, make sure that Apps is selected.

6. At some point in the process, a QR code titled Transfer WhatsApp chats should appear. Scan it with your iPhone and tap Start when WhatsApp opens.

7. When prompted, disconnect the cable.

8. Log into WhatsApp on the Android device using the same phone number you had before.

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and tap Settings in the bottom-right corner.

2. Tap Chats, and then Move Chats to Android.

3. Tap Start and let the app save all of your chats. If you have a lot of messages or a slow internet connection, it could take a few minutes.

4. Turn on your Samsung phone and start setting it up. When the Smart-Switch app asks if you want to transfer your data from an iPhone, confirm that you do and connect the phones using your cable.

5. Select all the apps and data you want to transfer over. Make sure that WhatsApp is selected.

6. At a certain point, a QR code titled Transfer WhatsApp chats should appear. Scan it with your iPhone and tap Start.

7. Once everything is transferred, finish setting up the Samsung phone and then log into WhatsApp using the same phone number you had on the iPhone.

8. When prompted, tap Import.

You should now have all your WhatsApp messages on the new Android phone.

If you have an Android phone that’s not a Samsung or Pixel, there’s no way to transfer iPhone WhatsApp messages.

For a long time, you could only go from iPhone to Android — not the other way around. But a recent update makes moving your WhatsApp messages from an Android to iPhone possible.

1. Make sure that you’ve backed up your WhatsApp messages to your Android.

2. Download the Move to iOS app on your Android from the Play Store, and then open it.

3. On your new iPhone, go through setup until you reach a page titled Apps & Data. On this page, tap Move Data from Android.

4. A code will appear on your iPhone’s screen. Enter it into the Move to iOS app and let the two phones sync up.

Quick tip: Your iPhone and Android need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network for this to work.

5. On the Transfer Data screen, make sure that WhatsApp is selected.

6. Go through the prompts to let WhatsApp’s data transfer over to the iPhone. It’ll tell you when the transfer is complete.

7. Finish setting up your iPhone, and then download WhatsApp from the App Store.

8. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and log into the same phone number that you were using before. Tap Start when prompted.

Changing from one phone to another of the same type (iPhone or Android) is a simpler process.

1. Open WhatsApp on your original device and tap Settings, then Chat, and then Chat backup.

2. Save a backup of all your WhatsApp messages. If you’re using an iPhone, they’ll be saved to your iCloud account; if you’re using an Android, they’ll save to your Google account.

3. Set up your new device and log into the same iCloud or Google account that you saved WhatsApp to.

4. Download WhatsApp again and log into the same phone number you were using before. When asked, choose to restore your messages from the backup.

source