Samsung Galaxy A71 gets the June 2022 security update in Europe – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: June 21st, 2022 at 13:36 UTC+02:00

The aging Galaxy A71 is getting a new firmware update. Samsung is now rolling out the June 2022 security patch for the Galaxy A71 (LTE) in Europe. It’s available in almost a dozen countries, with more to follow suit.

The new update for the Galaxy A71 (SM-A715F) carries firmware version A715FXXS8CVF2, and it doesn’t seem to bring any new features other than the June 2022 security patch.

Samsung has already rolled out the latest security patch to numerous smartphones and tablets, and the company detailed the changelog a couple of weeks ago.

According to the patch details, the June 2022 update addresses vulnerabilities affecting Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, the QR Code scanner, and other facets of One UI and Android OS alike.

The update is not yet available for the Galaxy A71 5G, but now that the floodgates are open, the 5G model could get the same treatment at any moment.

For now, Galaxy A71 (LTE) customers in Europe should be able to download the new firmware update via the Settings app by accessing the “Software update” menu and tapping “Download and install.”

As of this writing, the June 2022 update is available for the Galaxy A71 in France, Spain, Slovakia, Poland, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, UK, Italy, and Greece.

As usual, SamMobile readers can also find the latest Samsung updates on our firmware page and download the files for manual installation.

SamsungGalaxy A71

Reviews

source