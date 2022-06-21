Pixel 6 Pro gets a fun ‘Panda’ repair job — what’s your favorite customized Pixel look? – 9to5Google

Ads

April 18

Ben Schoon

Apr. 18th 2022

Colors have also been a key part of Google’s Pixel lineup, from the stunning “Really Blue” original Pixel to the delightful “Sorta Seafoam” and “Kinda Coral” on this year’s Pixel 6. But the colors Google provides really only scratch the surface. Now, a “Panda” repair job to a Pixel 6 Pro has us thinking, what’s the best way to improve the look of the Pixel?



Our good friend Max Weinbach teased on Twitter last week that he was planning to repair a Pixel 6 Pro that had a shattered back panel with a new color. Specifically, he was going to remove the shattered “Cloudy White” back panel for one from the “Stormy Black” variant. The end result? A twist on the “Panda” look that Google’s Pixel 2 XL was iconic for, just in reverse.

Max shared a few images of the final product, and it’s a pretty gorgeous result. The light gray top portion goes really well with the darker bottom panel, and it looks great with the silver accents of the frame and camera module. I’d much rather have the reverse of this, but in any case, it’s a unique look that I’d happily carry around. He does note, though, that this repair process broke the wireless charging coil on his device due to how Google engineered that component.

It also really shines a spotlight, in my view at least, on just how bland the Pixel 6 Pro’s color options have been. While the “Sorta Sunny” option does look stunning in the right scenario, I would have loved to see Google pick up a design along these lines.

Of course, there are far easier ways to get a unique-looking Pixel than shattering the back panel and, subsequently, replacing it yourself – though it’s worth commending Google again for making an effort in ensuring that fix and other repairs are easier to do yourself.

There are cases, skins, and so many other great ways to customize your Pixel, and that’s something Pixel owners have certainly played around with. A quick search through the r/GooglePixel shows some clever ideas. u/CK0428 recreated the Pixel 2 XL’s signature look using a black skin on the top portion of the Pixel 6 Pro’s back, while u/FlashZordon used a Bellroy case and dbrand’s “Matrix” skin to spice up the camera bar. Daniel Hurley on Twitter also used a dark leather skin to create a gorgeous patina on the phone.

What’s your favorite customized Pixel look? Got a special case or skin that delivers on a unique look? We’d love to see it! Tag @9to5Google or @NexusBen on Twitter and show it off! We’ll embed some of our favorites below.

