BOE may end up supplying OLED Displays for the upcoming iPhone 14 Series – gizmochina

Earlier this year, China’s BOE made a deal with Apple for supplying the OLED display panels used in the new iPhone 14 series which is expected to be launched in September. However, BOE was caught changing the circuit width of the thin film transistors on the OLED panels it was manufacturing for iPhone 13. This led Apple to halt its orders. Now, as per a new report, Apple is again evaluating samples of BOE displays and may place a large-scale order.

According to a report by South Korea’s The Elec, this week, Apple will be evaluating BOE’s samples of OLED panels aimed for the upcoming iPhone 14 series. And if things go right, Apple may even proceed to place a bulk order.

The Chinese display manufacturer is expecting to receive approval from the Cupertino company within a month, says the report. Moreover, If Apple decides to give a heads up, BOE will start mass-producing the panels for the standard iPhone 14 model sometime between July and August.

The Report says BOE is a few weeks behind its South Korean competitors, as Samsung Display and LG Display are likely to start the production of the iPhone 14 OLED panels at the end of this year.

It is also reported that BOE will supply around 5 million units at most due to its recent debacle with the panels for the iPhone 13.

We know that Apple iPhone 14 series is going to have four models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. Apple will be replacing the mini version with a Plus/Max variant.

The standard iPhone 14 and 14 max will not carry many design changes. However, the Pro and Pro Max will feature a new cutout, with a hole-punch plus pill design. Also, the regular models will feature the prev-gen A14 chip whereas the Pro and Pro Max will boast the new A15 chip.

It will be interesting to see how Apple is going to justify the price of the regular models since they are almost the same as previous-generation iPhone 13 models.

