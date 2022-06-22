The Weekly Authority: Farewell, Fan Edition? – Android Authority

Ads

The Weekly Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 199th edition.

Following Vice‘s post a couple of months ago about the environmental impact of NFTs, and the ongoing discussion surrounding it, we found ourselves wondering about the carbon footprint of websites, and the internet, something most of us use on a daily basis.

Have you ever wondered about a website’s carbon footprint? Website Carbon shows you exactly what the environmental impact of any website is, so we thought we’d test it out on Android Authority‘s site, as well as a few other popular sites, and dive into the details.

Hurrah! Our website was cleaner than 76% of web pages tested. Not bad going.

According to the results, over a year, with 10,000 monthly page views, our site produces:

PC Mag took a deep dive into the worst websites for CO2 emissions annually, shown above, and it’s hardly surprising that video-heavy YouTube is the top offender.

Wired UK had a great piece last year about the impact websites are having on the planet.

We had a quick look at some other sites and the results are pretty interesting:

