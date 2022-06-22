iPhone 14 Pro Max: Release date to expected specifications; Everything we know so far – HT Tech

Ads

Apple is just a few more months away from the launch of its iPhone 14 line up. The rumours and speculations regarding the features of iPhone 14 Pro models are already creating much hype on social media. Reports of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max have not bees as exciting. In fact, as things stand, Apple is set to create a huge gape between the performances of the iPhone 14 Pro models and the non-Pro models. While all the four models of iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPHone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to bring several interesting features, iPhone 14 Pro Max is believed to be the best, the most expensive, and arguably the most interesting. In fact, Apple is rumoured to bring more exclusive features on iPhone 14 Pro models.

While we already have heard enough about the significantly changed design, big camera upgrades and no-notch display, there’s a lot more to get excited about. So here we have listed all the leaks and tips that we have heard so far about the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 line up is speculated to arrive somewhere around mid September. According to the Apple-focused site iDropNews, the Apple September event in 2022 is likely to take place on September 13. However, until the iPhone 14 line up launch date is officially confirmed, nothng can be said with certainty. However, to get your hands on the much awaited iPhone 14 Pro Max, you’ll have to wait a little bit more after the event as it will ship a week or two later. Also Read: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get this amazing feature

As for the price, as claimed by a source, the upcoming phone will start at $1,199 (around £955 / AU$1,665) which is $100 (roughly £80 / AU140) more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max may reportedly get rid of the notch. The leaks suggested by Jon Prosser, Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have also indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro Max won’t have a notch. It is likely to have a 6.68-inch 1284 x 2778 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 458 pixels per inc. Additionally, the camera setup is also likely to get a big upgrade on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is likely to replace the 12MP main (wide) sensor on its predecessor, by a 48MP camera. Also Read: iPhone 14 Max- a bigger display at a cheaper rate

The handset is also rumoured to have a bigger battery than its predecessor. Also, the device will get iPhone 14 Pro Max the much-coveted and talked about always-on-display.

