10 Best VPN Malaysia: June 2022 – Business 2 Community

Internet privacy has never been more critical. With the amount of personal data we share online, cyber-criminals are having a field day compiling information about us for nefarious purposes. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is a must-have for anyone visiting or living in Malaysia. A VPN can provide a safe and anonymous internet connection and unlimited cloud data but can also protect against hackers and viruses, malware, spam, and unwanted marketing. a

When you access the Internet in Malaysia, we suggest using a virtual private network (VPN) to keep your online activity confidential. In this guide, we present the best VPNs in Malaysia. These services were chosen after comprehensive testing for speed, streaming capabilities, and privacy.

Best VPN Malaysia 2022 Reviewed

All of the VPNs on this list come standard with solid privacy features that do not result in a visible slowdown in connection speeds, in addition to having good unblocking capabilities to access content from around the world. Below are the top VPNs in Malaysia.

As one of the most well-known names in the market, NordVPN doesn’t hold back when promoting its services. The good news is that in our comprehensive NordVPN review, we found that it lived up to the hype.

NordVPN is a great option because it has more than 5,000 servers in 60 countries, making it nearly impossible to get an unsatisfactory connection. NordLynx, a revised version of WireGuard, is most likely the protocol you’ll use to connect to those servers. Aside from that, it’s dependable and clocked in at approximately 760Mbps in our tests.

An effective kill switch, AES-256 encryption, and odd features like Onion over VPN and Double VPN are all included as part of the service, all of which are intended to keep your online activity as safe as possible. In addition, there’s a function called Threat Protection, which is still in beta and is expected to be improved in future releases.

However, while the map-based interface works well on larger screens like PCs and tablets, it might hinder smartphones more than an advantage. In addition, the browser extensions are reasonably straightforward, but the apps are compelling and can be installed on various platforms.

In terms of streaming, NordVPN is a standout. Even if unblocking results for every VPN have fluctuated recently, Nord remains a solid pick for streaming services like Netflix, iPlayer, and more.

Pros

Cons







UltraVPN is a brand-new VPN service that boasts some of the industry’s fastest VPN servers and is a well respected VPN in Malaysia as well as a top VPN in the UK and in many more European countries.

UltraVPN includes all the security features you need in a virtual private network. In addition to 256-bit encryption, the app lets you choose the security protocol you want to use to protect your data from snoopers and hackers. Even if your internet connection goes down, your actual IP address will remain masked thanks to the automatic kill switch.

You may give UltraVPN a whirl without any obligation. It features a 7-day free trial via the mobile app and a 30-day money-back guarantee via the website for those who sign up for its services. If you aren’t happy with the service, you can return it for a full refund.

Devices supported

Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Android

6 devices

Pros

Cons



No matter where you are, you may watch your favorite foreign shows with the help of CyberGhost’s stream-optimized servers. There’s no need to sift through a list of servers to find one that can unblock your preferred streaming service or country. For example, our Disney+ account was instantly accessible from Malaysia using CyberGhost’s streaming-optimized servers.

It’s easy to evade geoblocks thanks to its global network of servers scattered across 90 countries, including 14 locations in Malaysia. From any location, you can access Malaysian and international content.

Using CyberGhost won’t slow down your internet experience. For example, we could stream Netflix shows without hiccups because of its high-speed internet connections. As a bonus, it provides virtually limitless bandwidth, allowing you to store and download unlimited amounts of data. This makes it one of the best VPNs for Netflix.

Cutting-edge security measures protect online privacy. AES 256-bit encryption and advanced security procedures are a few ways CyberGhost keeps your true location secret (including OpenVPN and WireGuard). An ad blocker blocks out annoying adverts, and a malware protector stops you from visiting dangerous websites. Public networks are entirely secure even if you use them to connect to the Internet for the first time.

A stringent no-logs policy ensures the privacy of your personal information. In addition, CyberGhost is situated outside of the 5/9/14 Eyes Alliance in Romania. CyberGhost The kill switch and DNS/IPv6 leak protection provides your data secure from unintentional disclosure. When we ran leak tests on numerous CyberGhost servers, we could hide our actual IP address and DNS requests.

Pros

Cons







Proton VPN’s network, apps, streaming ratings, performance, and more have all improved dramatically in recent years, and that’s an apt summary of the service.

Proton VPN—one of the best Android VPNs, performs better than most competitors at reassuring customers that their privacy is secure. Bitcoin, or even cash, can be used to make anonymous payments. In addition to being open-source, Proton VPN’s apps have been independently audited.

Strong encryption and the best protocols are the first steps in ensuring privacy and security on the technical level (WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2.) To keep your identity safe during a VPN failure, a multihop VPN uses many servers to route your traffic, which makes it the best VPN for Chrome.

When it comes to speed, Proton VPN uses the lightning-fast WireGuard protocol and some of its low-level technologies, such as the VPN accelerator, to make the most of your connection.

Proton VPN’s apps can view their locations on a well-designed map, pan about, zoom in, and connect by clicking (or tapping). Locations aren’t as well-organized, and the sheer quantity of options might be overwhelming for newcomers, but with a bit of time spent snooping around you’ll soon feel at home.

Pros

Cons







StrongVPN makes a point of highlighting its impressive metrics upfront to illustrate that strength lies in numbers. Support for six protocols, including the lightning-fast WireGuard and a connection maximum of 12 devices, is a huge step up from other services like our top-rated ExpressVPN, which only allows for five simultaneous connections.

Still, StrongVPN has a lot to offer. For example, we tested StrongVPN’s ability to unblock US Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and BBC iPlayer while streaming from abroad. In addition, smart DNS may be able to unblock content on gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and smart TVs without installing any additional software. This makes it one of the best gaming VPNs in Malaysia.

Another plus is the price. The backup and file syncing provider SugarSync give you 250GB of storage for free if you sign up for any plan, including a month-to-month one.

For those who want to stream content from abroad or have a lot of hardware to secure, StrongVPN is a good option, especially with the 250GB cloud storage.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Boxee

600 Mbps

12 devices

Pros

Cons







Founded in 2013, SaferVPN claims to be “the quickest and the easiest VPN.” Providing secure, private, and unrestricted Internet access to everyone, everywhere” is the declared goal of the VPN service.

SaferVPN isn’t the fastest VPN on the market, but it’s fast enough for most people who only want to surf the web and stream HD content.

SaferVPN’s download speeds reduce by roughly 18% while connecting to another country’s VPN server, which isn’t too bad for a VPN. We could broadcast without interruption and download massive files at speeds of around 76Mbps.

All of SaferVPN’s servers are virtual machines, with fewer than 1,300 in total. To put it another way, SaferVPN utilizes cloud-based servers rented from a third party.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows, Mac OS X, Android, iOS, Linux

12 devices

Pros

Cons







IPVanish is one of the top VPNs for 2022 and it exceeds expectations in several critical areas. Because the corporation owns its 2,000+ servers, it has complete control over its management. Because there are no device restrictions, you are free to connect as many devices as you like simultaneously. In addition, it has completed a no-logs audit, indicating that the corporation is excellently protecting your privacy.

In addition to a user-friendly map interface and a reliable kill switch to keep you safe if your VPN connection stops, the desktop programs also feature the lightning-fast WireGuard protocol. IPVanish is making the most of it, too, with test results that have earned it a spot in our top five fastest VPNs in Malaysia.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

No limit

Pros

Cons







More than 3,200 Surfshark servers are located in more than 60 countries, including Malaysia. It has powerful unblocking capabilities and can use services like TV1, Netflix US, and Hulu while traveling outside the United States. However, this VPN stands out because it doesn’t limit the number of devices you may connect. As a result, you may use a single account to protect all of your devices.

This service places a high priority on protecting your personal information. A kill switch, security against DNS, WebRTC, and IPv6 leaks, as well as 256-bit AES encryption, keep your actions concealed from prying eyes.

NoBorders mode is also available, which allows you to evade country-wide internet censorship. In addition, using a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ripple to pay for Surfshark membership virtually guarantees your anonymity. Finally, in the event of an issue, live chat customer service is available around the clock.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Chrome, and Firefox

790 Mbps

Unlimited number of devices

Pros

Cons







As a general rule of thumb, ZenMate VPN is an adequate service for most users and is the best free VPN for PC but also the best free VPN for Android. It allows access to select streaming services like Netflix, facilitates torrenting, and provides a low-cost, long-term subscription plan. However, it only supports a few tunneling protocols, and its speeds aren’t particularly fast.

There is a free and paid edition of ZenMate. Unfortunately, only a few servers and download speeds are available in the free version of the software. Security measures and military-grade encryption algorithms are included in the premium edition. In addition, several browser add-ons can enhance the user experience even more.

Connection timestamps and bandwidth utilization are the only data it collects to run its servers. As a result, anyone seeking to keep tabs on your online activities will be unable to do so because neither of these pieces of information can be utilized to assess your browsing or downloading habits.

ZenMate hasn’t had any notable data leaks, one of the finest VPNs for preserving your online privacy, thanks to the VPN kill switch and DNS leak protection.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows, MacOS, Chromebook, Android TV, iOS, ipadOS, Android, and Linux

Pros

Cons







One of the finest freemium VPN on the market is Atlas VPN. Robust security features, no advertisements, and a no-logs policy are all included in the free version. In addition, the premium plans are incredibly affordable, making this a tremendous budget-friendly VPN.

Aside from that fact, it’s based in America and employs the new WireGuard tunneling technique. There are more than 750 servers spread over 37 countries, and the service includes a kill switch.

A VPN’s most extraordinary features are encryption and anonymity. Because of this, things should be extensively examined and analyzed before determining whether or not it is a good or bad product.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

630 Mbps

No limit to the number of devices

Pros

Cons





A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a network built with security at the forefront. This means your data is encrypted and secure when connecting to a VPN, even using public WiFi. You can access this encrypted data by entering your password that syncs with your account for whichever service you’re accessing through the VPN.

A VPN masks your actual IP address by routing all of your network traffic through a VPN host server. The server becomes your data source when browsing the web with a VPN. An ISP and other third parties cannot see what websites you visit or what data you send and receive online because of this. You might think of it as a “gibberish filter” for your internet traffic. However, regardless of who gets their hands on your data, it’s of little use.

VPNs are surprisingly simple to use, despite their technical-sounding terminology, and even the most inexperienced network users may reap the benefits of using one.

Using a public WiFi network can expose you to various threats, such as snoopers tracking your online activities or rogue hotspots that drive you to risky websites. Your online training is encrypted as soon as you connect to a virtual private network (VPN), making it impossible for anybody else to view or interfere with your browsing. Many individuals use VPNs to circumvent ISP throttling when torrenting.

Some networks prevent you from accessing sites like YouTube and social media because they don’t want you to do so. If you use a VPN, the web will not be able to determine which websites you are accessing and hence will be unable to limit your access.

Governments that are anti-privacy in nature, like China, have attempted to censor some websites across the country. As a result, access may be gained by first connecting to a VPN. However, this is not always the case: Only the greatest China VPNs can evade the Great Firewall of China’s detection and blocking efforts.

A virtual private network (VPN) is still beneficial if you don’t need these same benefits. However, there are many advantages to using a virtual private network (VPN), such as making it impossible for websites and marketers to monitor you and protecting you from being tracked by your internet service provider (ISP).

Many VPN services boast the quickest speeds as a sales tactic, but it can’t be true for all of them. That’s why we compare below the download and upload speeds of the top VPNs in Malaysia using various servers and protocols.

Here is a detailed comparison of the best VPNs in Malaysia. It gives a detailed picture and helps choose the service per your requirements.

From Malaysia, it’s simple to enjoy American television shows like Desperate Housewives, American Idol, Baywatch and ma. This is how it is done:

But, first, use a trusted VPN service (like NordVPN, Express VPN, and Surfshark).

Only residents of the United Kingdom can access BBC iPlayer. However, using a VPN, you can unblock BBC iPlayer in Malaysia for free. You may access the BBC iPlayer on any device with a VPN app. It’s possible to trick BBC iPlayer into thinking you’re in the UK by using a virtual private network, or VPN, to hide your location.

Here’s how to watch BBC iPlayer in Malaysia:

Streaming your favorite shows on TV can be a bummer if they’re not available in your country. This is where the best TV streaming VPN apps come in handy. They not only give you a secure streaming experience, but they also give you access to thousands of shows you normally wouldn’t be able to view. Here are the Top 3 best VPN apps for TV streaming from Malaysia



The most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and BBC iPlayer, are all supported by ExpressVPN—the best free VPN for android. In fact, in 2022 , it will be the top-rated Netflix VPN. In addition, sling TV and fuboTV, two lesser-known services, are also compatible.

In the year 2022 , there is no doubt that ExpressVPN is the most outstanding VPN for streaming. ExpressVPN maintains lightning-fast speeds for all servers because of its unique Lightway protocol, and it is compatible with all major streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

ExpressVPN offers a wide choice of apps for various platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows and macOS

5 devices

Pros

Cons







There are more than 5000 servers in 60 countries provided by NordVPN—the best VPN android, one of the largest networks of its kind among other providers.

Regarding speed and unblocking capabilities, NordVPN is the best option for accessing American Netflix. As long as you have a Netflix membership, you’ll be able to access content from other streaming services like ABC, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

Consequently, you can utilize NordVPN to unblock well-known streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. Furthermore, should you so desire, this virtual private network (VPN) would allow you to protect up to six different devices all at once.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows, Mac OS X, Android, iOS, Linux

6 devices

Pros

Cons







More than 2000 servers in 65 countries serve Surfshark customers throughout the world. This is one of the best solutions to stream US Netflix in Malaysia or abroad on all devices, not only because of the speed but because they also unblock key services like Hulu, ESPN+, and so on. One of the most important benefits of this VPN is that it has no connection limit, allowing you to protect multiple devices at once. In addition, Netflix and BBC iPlayer are streaming services that can be unblocked using this tool. Lag-free streaming is also possible thanks to steady speeds.

Allow certain apps and websites to be accessed without using a VPN. For example, it works well with mobile banking applications.

Devices supported

Simultaneous connections

Windows, Mac OS X, Android, iOS, Linux

790

Mbps

Unlimited number of devices

Pros

Cons





We want all VPNs we recommend to be open and honest about any security issues they may encounter. That isn’t the case with all VPNs, though. For example, the active eavesdropping of some free mobile VPNs has been discovered to be a severe security flaw.

Even if you use a reliable VPN service, your online activity will still be visible to others. For example, if your ISP cannot track your online activities, Google or Facebook will. Therefore, there is no guarantee that a virtual private network (VPN) will keep you safe online.

All ISPs, including VPNs, bear the same security risks and weaknesses regarding their customers’ online privacy when using a VPN.

However, the top VPNs we presented in this article offer the best security and privacy measures we found.

It may sound enticing to use a free VPN, but this puts your security and privacy at risk. Free VPN providers, in contrast to those who charge for their services, must find other means of making a profit. Some free VPNs may offer a limited version of their free service, which could put your security at risk. In addition, some free VPNs may potentially sell your data to third parties for profit.

To maintain their infrastructure and provide the best service, paid VPNs demand a fee. But, in the long run, we believe they provide a better service and are worth the cost.

While some VPN providers are worried that their services may soon be banned in Malaysia, it is still legal to use a VPN in Malaysia. However, with the recent news of the Malaysian government looking at blocking access to websites, There has been significant discussion regarding the legality of using virtual private networks (VPNs) in Malaysia. In Malaysia, anything that interferes with the government’s ability to restrict, monitor, and censor the Internet is illegal. You might face legal repercussions if you use a VPN to get around geo-restrictions on popular streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO GO.

VPNs are legal in Malaysia if you use them to protect your online privacy. The rules surrounding VPNs will depend on the context and environment in which they are used. Firstly, we must understand that VPNs can be categorized into two types: those that allow access to blocked content (for example, Youtube) and those that would enable free access to the Internet altogether. VPNs are legal in Malaysia, but the government has no way of monitoring all people’s online activity. This gives you more privacy when you’re on a VPN, but if anyone does need to trace your activity, it may be more complicated than usual.

Follow this step-by-step guide to using a VPN in Malaysia, in this case, NordVPN:



Start by going to NordVPN’s website and clicking the “Get NordVPN” button on the home page. It’s in the site’s upper-right corner.



Select a plan from the available options and see if it’s within your price range. Then, consider signing up for a two-year contract to save money in the long term. Even if you can’t establish an account without selecting a plan, you can get a refund within 30 days if you decide you don’t want to continue using the service.



Creating a NordVPN account is as simple as entering your email address. Next, choose a mode of payment and enter your information. Finally, before finalizing your purchase, check your order summary. A NordPass premium subscription is usually bundled with NordVPN. However, you can remove it if you do not wish to have a premium account.

Installing the app is as simple as joining. In addition to Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux, NordVPN has apps for these platforms.

The Best VPN for Reddit users is what you need to stay anonymous on the internet. So what makes an excellent VPN for Reddit? A good VPN must be fast, reliable, and easy to set up. You won’t want to get stuck on Reddit waiting for your new VPN to run when you can have one done in minutes, just like our top pick – ExpressVPN.

The most common reason for using a virtual private network (VPN) is privacy, although many others exist. It is a great tool when you live in a country whose government has strict control over the internet and tries to censor content online.

Having access to blocked sites at work and school can help you boost productivity. If you love Reddit, then you’ll also want to protect yourself. A VPN is the perfect solution for internet freedom when using Reddit and other popular sites. Your Internet service provider (ISP) can’t monitor or block what you do on a virtual private network (VPN).

The best Malaysia VPN on the market is our top pick NordVPN. When it comes to privacy, security, or performance, this long-standing service won’t cut corners and has thousands of servers spread throughout the globe to prove it. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee included with NordVPN, as well.

If you sign up on this page, NordVPN offers a risk-free 30-day trial. With no limits, you may use this Malaysian VPN for a month and keep your online privacy and access to your favorite material intact.





Here are the frequently asked questions about VPN:

Yes, Malaysia does allow VPNs for its residents. VPN helps you hide your IP address, protects your identity and private data, and helps you bypass internet restrictions placed by the government.

NordVPN is the most reliable VPN for Malaysia. It has high-speed servers in some of Malaysia’s most popular cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Ipoh. In addition, it offers multiple protocols, including OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP/IPSec, to bypass firewalls and unblocks websites fast.

Using a VPN in Malaysia is often a good idea because you can avoid government censorship and data retention laws. A VPN service is highly recommended to stay safe on public Wi-Fi networks and protect your internet traffic from eavesdropping. It’s also more accessible than ever, with apps for any device, including iOS and Android.

ExpressVPN works in Malaysia through the country’s government-owned Internet service provider (ISP), Telekom Malaysia. ExpressVPN offers a special deal that provides Malaysians unlimited monthly traffic and access to their full range of services.

It depends on your needs. TunnelBear is the best free VPN service in Malaysia since it offers unlimited bandwidth, full speed, and support for all major operating systems. But if fast speeds, security, and privacy are your priorities, you may want to consider a paid subscription instead.

As you try to find the best VPNs for Malaysia, it’s a good idea to avoid using some popular ones. This is because a lot of VPN providers are operating in countries around the world with less strict internet censorship laws. But these same providers can be blocked by ISPs in Malaysia, or they may want a client to pay extra fees for connecting if they are an American company or one using other IP addresses within US servers.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Aneeca Younas.

Aneeca is very proud to have fallen in love with all things crypto way before it became cool! Other passions include researching and writing about Fintech, B2B, and B2C, keeping an eye on their crypto portfolio, and waiting for the next big thing!

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

source