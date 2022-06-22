Grayscale's Bitcoin Price Falls to $12000 – Trustnodes – Trustnodes

Ads
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust price, June 2022
The bitcoin price at Grayscale’s stock traded trust, GBTC, has fallen to $12,000 per BTC, far lower than the global market rate of $19,000.
The discount has now widened to 34% amid a market rout while the trust looks to become a freely traded ETF.
