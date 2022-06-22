Top 8 Ways to Fix Google Chrome Crashing When Printing – Guiding Tech

Ads

Google Chrome has the print function to print webpages and PDF documents, like other browsers. You’ll find it easy to print bank statements and interesting articles from the web directly. However, Google Chrome might fail to print the webpage or even crash during the printing process. Luckily, there are a handful of ways to fix Google Chrome crashing when printing anything from the web.



There are multiple factors that might responsible, so it’s hard to point a particular one. If there is an issue with a webpage, browser, Windows system, or printer, the print process fails. We’ve compiled workable ways to fix Google Chrome crashing when printing problem.



This is the first thing you should do when printing fails to work in Google Chrome. Remove all printer connections from your computer and plug it in again. A loose printer connection can also lead to printing issues on your PC.

Once you reconnect the printer, open Chrome and start printing a webpage. Refer to our guide to fix Chrome crashing or freezing.

If the website (from which you are trying to print) has corrupt code or has disabled printing for web pages, you will notice the browser crashing during the print process. You need not dig through the website code to confirm the issue. You can try printing a webpage from another website. If the print process goes smoothly, the issue is associated with your preferred website only.

When you try to print a webpage or PDF from Google Chrome, the browser will offer a list of printers to choose from. You need to select the relevant printer for a smooth print process.

Step 1: Open Google Chrome and select the three-dot menu in the top right corner.



Step 2: Select Print.



Step 3: Select a relevant printer from the drop-down menu and hit the Print button.



If you don’t want to change the printer all the time in Chrome, you can simply change the default printer on Windows.

Step 1: Open the Windows settings menu (use Windows + I keys).

Step 2: Select Bluetooth & devices from the left sidebar.



Step 3: Open the Printers & scanners menu.

Step 4: Select your preferred printer from the list.



Step 5: Click on the Set as default button.



If Windows 11 print function isn’t working properly, it will lead to a Chrome crashing issue. You can run the default printer troubleshooter and fix such issues.

Step 1: Launch Windows 11 Settings app.

Step 2: Select System from the left sidebar.



Step 3: Open Troubleshoot menu and select other troubleshooters.



Step 4: Run printer troubleshooter from the following menu.



Wait for Microsoft to fix the printing issue and try your luck in Chrome again.

Windows allows you to troubleshoot a specific printer from the Control Panel menu. Follow the steps below.

Step 1: Press the Windows key and search for Control Panel.

Step 2: Hit Enter key and open the app.



Step 3: Select View devices and printers.



Step 4: Select your default printer and right-click on it.

Step 5: Select troubleshoot from the context menu.



Run the hardware troubleshooter, and start printing webpages from Chrome.

Corrupt or outdated printer drivers can result in printing issues on Chrome. You need to reinstall printer drivers and start printing web pages.

Step 1: Right-click on the Windows key and open Device Manager.



Step 2: Expand Print queues and right-click on your default printer.



Step 3: Select Uninstall device and confirm your decision.

Restart the computer and Windows will install the required printer drivers during the reboot process.

Google Chrome crashes while you take a print from a web page might be due to an outdated browser build on your PC. While Google Chrome automatically updates to the latest version in the background, you can force the update manually.

Step 1: Open Google Chrome and click on the three-dot menu at the top.



Step 2: Click on Settings.

Step 3: Select About Chrome from the left sidebar.



Step 4: Chrome will start downloading available browser updates.

If Google Chrome still crashes during while you take a print, you can slide with Microsoft Edge, Vivaldi, Brave, or Opera on Windows. These browsers are chromium-based and work perfectly fine with all Chrome extensions.

When Google Chrome keeps crashing while printing may leave you in confusion. You can follow the step-by-step instructions above to find and troubleshoot the root cause of the printing error in Chrome. While you are at it, let us know the trick that worked for you.

