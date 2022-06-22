New OTT Release: Watch Masoom, a mystery drama starring Boman Irani; Know where and how to – HT Tech

Ads

The month of June has seen some big titles making their way to various OTT platforms. Among them is Masoom OTT release. It marks the OTT debut of veteran actor Boman Irani. The mystery drama is a mini web series which is divided into six parts. If you are looking for new OTT releases to watch this week, it should definitely be on the top of your list. Read on to find out where and how to watch Masoom. Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makes its OTT debut on Netflix; check details of this Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani starrer

Directed by Mihir Desai of Mirzapur fame, Masoom is an adaptation of a popular Irish drama series called Blood. This six-part psychological thriller debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17, 2022 and it can be watched right now on the platform as long as you have a subscription plan. The web series has a 7.9 IMDb rating and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Apart from Boman Irani, the series casts Samara Tijori who is daughter of actor and director Deepak Tijori, Manjari Fadnnis, Upasana Singh, Manu Rishi Chadha and others.

Announcing the series on June 8, the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar posted, “A family, a secret from the past and shattered innocence – a person’s truth is never simple. All episodes streaming from 17th June”.

If you have a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, you can begin watching right now, however if you don’t you will need a subscription. Find out the cheapest subscription to the platform.

The standard subscription for the OTT platform is priced at Rs. 899 for a year. However, if you want a shorter subscription, you can get a monthly subscription for Rs. 299. Additionally, you can also get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with special prepaid plans of Airtel, Idea Vodafone and Reliance Jio. All you need is to recharge with Rs. 499 on either of the carriers to get free access to the streaming platform.

