Binance Scores First European Regulatory Approval in France – CryptoPotato

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance has scored a major milestone as the first trading platform to be registered in France.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has been given the green light by France regulators to operate a digital asset trading platform in the country.

“We are grateful to the AMF and ACPR, who demonstrated a commitment to innovation that made it possible for Binance to navigate the entire application process. Since day one, Binance has always put its users first, and now the crypto community can have even further confidence in Binance France as a trusted DASP registered in France.”

Anthonia is a fintech writer who has been involved in the crypto space since 2017 covering developments across regulations, adoption, and several other aspects of the Industry. When not neck-deep in the crypto news cycle, Anthonia spends her free time globetrotting and playing video games.



