Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CrytpoPunks Surge, Nine Of Top 10 Up On Week – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

The non-fungible token market has seen a drop in sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

The highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc COIN NFT marketplace had a slow start but could be bringing more people into the sector.

The declining price of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum ETH/USD continues to be a big story in the world of NFTs. Several of the top NFT collections and what are considered “blue chips” names in the space had a good week of sales volume.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume, as reported by CryptoSlam. Here are the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume for the past week.

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $24.9 million, +26.5%

CryptoPunks: $23.6 million, +382.1%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $11.7 million, +48.9%

Otherdeed for Otherside: $9.8 million, +4.9%

CloneX: $8.3 million, +87.8%

Moonbirds: $5.4 million, +40.7%

Sorare: $5.2 million, +10.8%

Goblintown: $5.0 million, -38.5%

Primate Academy: $4.5 million, +28,358.5%

Doodles: $3.4 million, +130.3%

Related Link: NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Raises $130 Million, Here's How Much The Company Is Worth Now

What Happened: For the second straight week, Bored Ape Yacht Club topped the list of the top NFTs by sales volume.

Six of the top 10 were the same from last week, with CryptoPunks enjoying a nice boost from eighth on the list to second place. The jump comes with a Yuga Labs co-founder announcing new plans for the brand, the rights of which were acquired by Yuga Labs.

Newer projects such as We Are All Going To Die and Sh*tBeast dropped out of the top 10.

Goblintown was the only name in the top 10 that saw a drop in sales volume from the previous week. The collection, which topped the list in previous weeks, dropped from fifth to eighth place.

A collection previously launched by the Goblintown team, who recently doxed themselves, saw an increase in volume. Illuminati ranked 18th for the week with $1.4 million in sales volume, an increase of more than 4,100% from the previous week.

Outside of the top 10, Bubblegoose Ballers and Okay Bears ranked 15th and 20th, respectively, as two of the top recent Solana SOL/USD NFT collections to launch.



Photo: mundissima via Shutterstock

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source