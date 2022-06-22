Up to One Year of Disney+ Free for Guests Purchasing Disneyland Paris Tickets – WDW News Today

Ads

Disneyland Paris guests who purchase an Annual Pass, regular park ticket, or hotel package can enjoy between one month and one year of free Disney+.

Guests who book any hotel and tickets package can get 12 months of Disney+ for free. Guests who buy tickets worth £63 or more (excluding special events) can enjoy three months of free Disney+. And guests who renew or buy an Annual Pass, will get 30 days of Disney+ for free.

After booking one of these packages, guests will get an e-mail within 48 hours with an activation link. They can then sign up for Disney+ before the time limit indicated in the e-mail.

For 12-month and 3-month subscriptions, the earlier you set up your Disney+ subscription, the better! You can start streaming Disney+ once you’ve received the activation email and set up your subscription. The countdown for your Disney+ subscription starts at the end of the month after your eligible booking. That means in some cases you may even get more than 3 months of streaming for the 3-month subscription and more than 12 months of streaming for the 1-year subscription.

For the 30-day Disney+ subscription, you have until 31 July 2023 to activate your 30-day Disney+ subscription.

If you do not cancel your subscription after the free period, you will automatically be charged the prevailing monthly rate for a Disney+ subscription in your country.

This offer is available to Guests 18+ years and older residing in Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Denmark:

Read more on the Disneyland Paris website.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source