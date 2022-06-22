Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal – Yahoo Finance

Ads

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

Apple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU Deal

Target Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on Sale

Top Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up Sanctions

Target's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers

Legal experts widely speculated that Musk is using the bot issue as an excuse to abandon or renegotiate the deal, which has looked better and better for Twitter as the broader stock market has taken a dive in recent weeks. Twitter shares were up slightly Tuesday morning in New York.

In a securities filing on Monday, Musk said he thinks Twitter is breaching their agreement by not meeting his demands for more information about spam and fake accounts. But behind the scenes, the deal is proceeding, according to people familiar with the matter. Both sides have been meeting regularly and sharing information, said two of the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

“He’s jockeying here — he’s trying to create a paper trail,” said Andrew Freedman, a partner at the law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, who is an expert in activist investment. “The unfortunate thing for Musk is that termination provisions under merger agreements don’t allow for buyer’s remorse.”

Last month, Musk said he was putting the deal “on hold” until the social media giant can prove bots make up fewer than 5% of its users, as the company has stated in public filings. Musk has estimated that fake accounts make up at least 20% of all users.

But Twitter said it has indeed shared information with Musk on how it calculates the number of spam accounts on the service, and executives have told employees that Musk can’t just put the deal on hold as the two sides have signed a merger agreement. On Monday the company reiterated that it will hold Musk accountable to the terms of his proposed $44 billion takeover, a suggestion that even the company believes he may be trying to blow up the deal.

In a statement, Twitter said it “has and will continue to cooperatively share information” with Musk. The company said it believes the deal is in the best interest of all shareholders and intends to “close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.” It’s possible that Twitter could try to sue Musk to complete the deal if he tries to walk away from the acquisition.

“The board of Twitter is going to get tired of this and file a lawsuit in Delaware and say, ‘I want a declaratory judgment saying that I am not in violation of the agreement and that Musk has to complete the deal,’” said Brian Quinn, an M&A professor at Boston College Law School. “That’ll be Twitter’s next step.”

Twitter’s shares were up less than 1% on Tuesday to $39.60. The gap between the market’s expectations and the billionaire’s $54.20-a-share widened on Monday, fueling market speculation that the deal may fall apart. The shares have barely — and only briefly — surpassed $50 since Musk sprung his buyout plan on April 14. The deal came together at breakneck speed in part because Musk waived the chance to look at Twitter’s finances beyond what was publicly available.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal has sparred with Musk publicly on Twitter about bots. Agrawal has said the company has human reviewers look at “thousands of accounts” to determine the prevalence of bots, but added that he couldn’t share more specifics because of privacy concerns. “Unfortunately, we don’t believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information,” Agrawal wrote in May.

In the filing Monday, Musk sharply disagreed with Twitter’s assessment on bots.

“Twitter’s latest offer to simply provide additional details regarding the company’s own testing methodologies, whether through written materials or verbal explanations, is tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests,” Musk’s lawyer wrote in a letter to Twitter’s top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde. “Twitter’s effort to characterize it otherwise is merely an attempt to obfuscate and confuse the issue. Mr. Musk has made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis. The data he has requested is necessary to do so.”

Musk believes the company’s resistance to provide more information is a “clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement.”

Making such a filing wasn’t legally necessary, said Jill Fisch, an expert on business and law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. “This is him using the SEC filing to reach the capital markets with this statement.”

Complicating Musk’s claims, though, is the fact that he has been publicly complaining about Twitter’s bots since before he made an offer to buy the company.

“He obviously was aware of the bots issue — he was open about that as something he wanted to fix, as an area to create value,” said Freedman. “He would likely have to demonstrate that Twitter’s methodology is reckless or negligent” in order to force the company to renegotiate the deal.

The proposed takeover includes a $1 billion breakup fee for each party, but Musk can’t just walk away by paying the charge. The merger agreement includes a specific performance provision that allows Twitter to force Musk to consummate the deal, according to the original filing. That could mean that, should the deal end up in court, Twitter might secure an order obligating Musk to complete the merger rather than winning monetary compensation for any violations of it.

Musk’s lawyer, Mike Ringler of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, said Twitter must cooperate by providing the data requested so that Musk can secure the debt financing necessary to consummate the deal.

That claim is also complicated by the fact that numerous financial institutions have handed Musk commitment letters for debt financing, said Quinn.

Musk likely has a different experience with bots on the platform than most. Those designing automated accounts program them to follow popular users on a site, so that they fit in with the crowd and look more human. Musk, with a following of 96 million, probably attracts a higher percentage of bots than most users. His image has also been used by cryptocurrency accounts to run scams.

Though many outside estimates put portion of Twitter bots above the 5% threshold that the company has claimed, their assessments and methodologies vary. Andrea Stroppa, a former data consultant for the World Economic Forum and a veteran of scrutinizing online counterfeit goods, estimates that bot accounts have accounted for about 10% of Twitter’s global audience over the past nine years.

The rate rises to as much as 20% for some specific topics such as cryptocurrencies, the researcher said, and above 30% for accounts engaged in certain conspiracy theories.

“There’s a lot of money on the table, so he would have to have a lot of evidence to make it worth Twitter’s while to give up rather than fight for the original price,” said Ann M. Lipton, an associate professor in business law and entrepreneurship at Tulane University Law School in New Orleans. It could be “an ugly court battle.”

(Updates shares in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

Ukraine’s Tactics Are Showing Smaller Countries How to Fight Back

Sheryl Sandberg’s Legacy Is an Internet of Targeted, Automated Ads

We’re All Bargain Hunters Now That the Market’s Growth Spurt Is Over

Oz Won by Ditching the Oprahverse for Trump and Planet Hannity

An Industrial Stalwart Goes All-In on Specialty Software

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Related Quotes

Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

Equities were set to give back gains seen at the start of the week, with recession worries and expectations for continued tighter Fed policy in focus.

Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

(Bloomberg) — Oil plunged for the second time in a few days on concerns that a global economic slowdown will ultimately hobble oil demand. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpWest Texas Intermediat

(Bloomberg) — Retail investors dashed into Revlon Inc. again on Tuesday as a stronger appetite for risky assets led to a more than 30-fold jump in trading for the bankrupt cosmetics giant. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession

In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

Personal finance expert Suze Orman joins "Influencers with Andy Serwer" to discuss the U.S. housing market.

Investors are back to worrying that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to tighten monetary policy could lead the U.S. into a recession. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before Congress on Wednesday.

(Bloomberg) — Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is poised to apply for a key financial license as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that its lengthy overhaul following a squashed 2020 listing is getting closer to satisfying China’s financial regulators.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStock

The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

The Canadian Purpose Bitcoin ETF lost half of its assets last Friday before bitcoin crashed, leading to ProShares’ futures-based BITO taking over the top spot as the largest bitcoin-focused ETF by assets, Arcane said in a note.

The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

The stock market is in bad shape this year. The stock market gloom means that some big names that have performed well in the past have also crashed substantially. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down 29.4% and 51.3%, respectively, so far in 2022.

In this article, we discuss the 10 unknown biotech stocks that can explode in 2022. If you want to read about some more biotech stocks that can explode in 2022, go directly to 5 Unknown Biotech Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. As coronavirus cases recede across the world and countries open up their borders […]

source