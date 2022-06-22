iOS 15 Compatible With All iPhones That Run iOS 14 – MacRumors

Ads

Apple’s new iOS 15 operating system is compatible with all of the iPhones that are able to run iOS 14, including the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, and the ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus.



Apple’s list of compatible devices confirms that ‌‌iOS 15‌ works with all of these iPhones:

As for iPadOS 15, it is compatible with a wide range of older devices:

iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌ are being provided to developers starting today, with Apple planning to release a public beta in July.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro is getting a speed bump to Apple’s new M2 chip.

The redesigned MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, will be sold alongside the current M1-based model.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source