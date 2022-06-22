‘House of Gucci’ Arrives on Streaming: Here’s How to Watch the Lady Gaga Film Online – Rolling Stone

Ads

The awards season contender starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver is finally available to purchase and download online

Fabio Lovino/MGM and Universal

“Father, son, and House of Gucci.” It’s been almost six months since Lady Gaga made the sign of the cross and delivered this unforgettable (and improvised) quote in the trailer for House of Gucci.

Buy: 'House of Gucci' on Prime Video at $19.99

The thriller follows the fashionable Gucci family over the span of two-and-half suspenseful hours, and stars Oscar nominee Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Oscar-winner Gaga as his wife, Patricia Reggiani. The true-crime tale, directed by Ridley Scott, premiered in theaters back in November 2021. Now, House of Gucci is available to stream online.

If you missed seeing the film (and its star-studded cast) on theater screens last fall, you don’t have to wait any longer to watch it at home. Here’s how to stream and rent House of Gucci online, plus where to find it on DVD and Blu-ray.



If you want to watch House of Gucci online, you’re in luck: House of Gucci has finally been released digitally across a few different streaming platforms. A full physical and rent-on-demand release are also now available. Ready to watch? Here’s where to download House of Gucci online.

Amazon’s Prime Video is one of the only streaming services that currently make it possible to watch House of Gucci online. You’ll need a Prime Video login and password to purchase or rent the film, which you can then cast to a smart TV or stream on the Prime Video app on your device.

Your House of Gucci download also lets you watch the Gaga film on your phone, laptop or other streaming device.

You can also rent House of Gucci on Prime Video for $5.99. If you rent the drama, you’ll have a 30-day window to stream it online in HD, and 48 hours to rewatch the movie before it disappears from your streaming library.

Buy: 'House of Gucci' on Prime Video at $5.99+

Vudu was one of the first streaming services with early access to House of Gucci for those who wanted to own the new digital release. Download the movie for $19.99 on Vudu’s site and start streaming House of Gucci in SD, HD or UHD on your smart TV right away. And it’s also available to rent in HD on Vudu for $5.99.

Buy: 'House of Gucci' on Vudu at $5.99+

Not yet. You won’t be able to stream House of Gucci for free at this point without breaking some sort of law. For now, the film is only available to purchase on a few platforms, like Amazon and Vudu, mentioned above, or on Apple TV and YouTube. The good news: Once you own it on any of these platforms, you have unlimited access to stream House of Gucci in your digital streaming library.

Buy: 'House of Gucci' on Prime Video at $19.99

Yes. The physical DVD and Blu-ray versions of House of Gucci are now available on Amazon.

The DVD and Blu-ray releases have a ton of never-before-seen features, too. The bonus clips include behind-the-scenes exclusives, from a look at Lady Gaga’s performance to a deep dive into the film’s style.

Bonus: The Blu-ray version is currently 54% off at the time of this writing.

Amazon

Amazon

Buy: 'House of Gucci' DVD and Blu-ray at $14.99

House of Gucci isn’t streaming on Netflix, and it’s unclear if it ever will be available on the streaming service (or any streaming service for that matter). But that could potentially change down the road as newly released films sometimes get added to the app at a later date.

If you’re still hitting refresh on your Paramount+ tab, it looks like you’ll have to wait to stream House of Gucci on Paramount+, at least for the time being. But as we previously mentioned, it’s possible the movie could land on platforms outside of Vudu and Prime Video in the future.

House of Gucci has racked up a slew of nominations since it premiered in theaters. The film and its stars earned several Screen Actors Guild nods ahead of the Feb. 27 ceremony, per Deadline, including nominations for Outstanding Cast, Lead Actress for Gaga, and Supporting Actor for Jared Leto.

House of Gucci, which also stars Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons, has a runtime of 2 hours, 38 minutes.

For anyone who likes reading the book before seeing its movie counterpart, House of Gucci (the film) is actually based on the bestselling book of a similar name written by Sara Gay Forden, full title: The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.

You can pick up a paperback version of the book right now online through your local bookseller, on Bookshop, and on Amazon. Amazon Kindle users can also purchase the book and read it on the Kindle app.

Amazon

Amazon

Buy: 'House of Gucci' Book at $11.99

Want more of House of Gucci? You can read the film’s Rolling Stone review here, and check back later for details about how to rent the film online.

