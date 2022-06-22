Deals: Amazon Restocks 14-Inch MacBook Pro With $200 Discount – MacRumors

Ads

Following a few discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro earlier this week, Amazon today has introduced markdowns on the smaller 14-inch models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. Just like the 16-inch computers, this marks the first time we’ve seen stock reappear for the newest MacBook Pros in a few weeks.

Sales start with the 8-Core M1 Pro, 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. This one is on sale in Silver and Space Gray, with estimated delivery dates arriving in late June. This is a second-best price, but the first in-stock sale we’ve tracked on the 14-inch MacBook Pro in just over a month.

Moving to the 10-Core M1 Pro, 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this one is on sale for $2,299.00 only in Space Gray. Delivery estimates provide a June 21-22 arrival date for most places in the United States, and this is another second-best price.

