Shiba Inu Holders Keep Adding as Community Hits New Milestones – U.Today

The official Twitter account of meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has reached 3.3 million followers, setting a new milestone. For comparison, rival meme coin Dogecoin also has 3.3 million Twitter followers. Shiba Inu has recorded growth in recent months, adding close to 600,000 followers since February.

?New Record: @Shibtoken surpasses 3.3M+ followers on Twitter. $SHIB power!

Since the start of May, Shiba Inu has gained thousands of new holders. The total number of SHIB holders has risen to 1,169,694, according to data shared by Shibainuart.

By the end of April, the total stood at roughly 1,139,997. An increase in the number of holders might indicate long-term interest in an asset. Meanwhile, the top crypto exchange in the Middle East, Rain, has chosen to finally launch Shiba Inu trading after months of teasing its listing. StealthEX, a noncustodial trading platform, has also announced that it now supports DOGE Killer (LEASH). This allows users to swap LEASH for any of the platform’s more than 400 crypto assets.

Coinbase, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, Voyager, Crypto.com and Kraken are among the numerous crypto exchanges that have already listed SHIB. In April, SHIB made its way to the Robinhood app, to the excitement of Shiba Inu fans.

In recent hours, ETH whale “BlueWhale0073,” ranked 284th on WhaleStats, bought 109,842,128,610 SHIB valued at $1,408,176, as reported by WhaleStats. Earlier, the top whale acquired 455,957,607,129 SHIB, valued at $4,933,461.

At the time of publication, SHIB was trading at $0.000011 after rising to highs of $0.000014 on May 13.

Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies are now accepted by a product brokerage company, Unfranchise, via BitPay. As previously covered, Shiba Inu is also accepted as payment by St. Louis Park-based jewelry store Continental Diamond.

In late 2021, BitPay officially announced support for Shiba Inu, allowing SHIB to be used at hundreds of BitPay merchants that accept Shiba Inu. Gucci, a well-known fashion house, recently announced that it will begin taking Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies in select North American stores.

