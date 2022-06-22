Binance And Luxury Brand Vertu Paris To Roll Out New Smartphone NFTs | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Crypto exchange Binance and luxury brand Vertu is celebrating luxury and innovation.

In honor of the 22nd anniversary of Vertu Paris and the introduction of the next generation of smartphones, the luxury brand is forging a partnership with Binance to salute the ultimate integration of cryptocurrencies, Web 3.0, NFTs, and the new smartphone.

As part of the event, Vertu Paris will exclusively release the new Vertu Constellation X UlmTM smartphone on June 20 via Binance.

By purchasing an NFT from the Vertu Paris website, brand devotees will be able to purchase one of over 10,000 high-end mobile phones.

The Constellation’s official price is approximately $15,000, however the devices will be available online for only $5,175 each.

Some 1,000 NFTs will be available on the Binance NFT platform. The remaining NFTs will be for sale on the decentralized platform Galler.io on the Vertu Paris website.

The buyer of an NFT has until September 23 to select between two choices.

The first step is to convert the non-fungible token into a real Vertu Constellation X ULM, which they will receive no later than February of next year.

Second, they may retain the NFT and join the new Vertu 3.0 business club, which unites the brand’s customers with the web 3.0 community.

With a mission to make the “extraordinary” accessible, the new Vertu Constellation is a combination of cutting-edge technical innovation and haute couture craftsmanship.

The Constellation is packed with solid 5G capability, a fingerprint sensor for biometric security, worldwide connection with dual SIM, and a breathtaking 6.71-inch 120Hz display. It is the ideal companion for international travelers and enthusiasts of premium smartphones.

Communitake, a pioneer and industry leader in the field of communication security, was enlisted by Vertu to develop its centerpiece mobile gizmo.



All conversation and message interactions will be encrypted using Communitake’s cutting-edge technology to prevent the interception of voice, data, and location. On the Communitake website, patrons will find all Vertu Paris security services.

Vertu is a British-headquartered maker and retailer of luxury, handcrafted mobile phones that was founded in 1998 by Finnish mobile phone manufacturer Nokia.

The Vertu objective, according to product reviewers, was to advertise mobile phones as fashion items, with the reasoning “if you can spend $20,000 on a watch, why not on a mobile phone?”

Vertu is the creation of former Nokia chief tech designer, the Italian Frank Nuovo.

