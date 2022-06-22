Tesla opens new EV store in former Norwich Kia showroom – AM

Ads

Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicle (EV) brand has opened a new store in Norwich.

The business has set up shop in Holden Group’s former Kia dealership on Mile Cross Lane, Catton Grove.

A Tesla spokesperson told the Norwich Evening News: “The Norwich Tesla location supports Tesla’s digital customer experience in East Anglia.

“Test drives will be available from the 79 Mile Cross Lane location as well as services when required.

“The site is approximately 16,000 square feet in total with room to service up to five cars at once.

“If a service centre appointment is needed, for example if a lift is required, you can arrange a touchless drop off of your car at our Norwich service centre and a readily cleaned loaner can be unlocked to get you on your way.”

Holden Group took on the Norwich Kia franchise when it acquired the Norfolk Motor Company around 12 months ago.

Its franchise with the Korean brand is now located on Barker Street, Norwich, along with the group’s Honda dealership.

In this issue

How family makes better business – Chorley Group's Adam Turner

Car spec changes risk remarketing challenges

Battle for top spot in the new car market hots up amidst economic woes

The significance of £230.50 to the new car market

Have you checked out our news podcasts yet?

10 minutes with carwow CEO James Hind

The benefits of multi-purpose dealerships – from conferences to concerts

Evaluating the environmental impact of dealer groups

The revenue drop in EV SMR work

AM Live is back at the NEC

Launch report: Range Rover

Top tips for running a profitable dealership



Read now

A multi-award-winning news journalist, Tom is news and features editor for Bauer Media’s AM brand. His role demands he keep abreast of all industry and business news to provide coverage of the franchised automotive retail sector and the wider automotive industry, while assisting in the management of the magazine’s production and AM events.

If you are not a registered user your comment will go to AM for approval before publishing. To avoid this requirement please register or login.

No comments have been made yet.

22/02/2022

20/05/2022

15/06/2022



The UK’s leading event for motor retailers.

A day of insightful, engaging content that Automotive Management LIVE is known for whilst enabling our audience to connect with the full range of suppliers to motor retail, learn and share industry best practice, and discuss how to prepare for the future of motor retail.

When: November 10, 2022

Where: NEC, Birmingham

​Find out what features are in this month's, and future, issues

© Bauer Consumer Media Ltd

Media House, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA – Registered number 01176085

AM magazine: Newspress Awards' Automotive Business Publication of the Year 2020



Please note:

source