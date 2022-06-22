How to Add the Same App to Multiple Home Screens on Your iPhone – MacRumors

Ads

In iOS 15, you can put multiple copies of the same app on your iPhone‘s Home Screen. On the surface, this may seem like a strange thing to allow, and perhaps even a bug, but Apple has intentionally made it possible to have additional copies of an app across several ‌Home Screen‌ pages so that the apps can be used in conjunction with its new Focus features.



One of the functions of Focus is that you can disable ‌Home Screen‌ pages based on which Focus mode they’re assigned to. For instance, you can set up a Focus mode for work and a different one for leisure time, and have any work apps hidden in the latter mode. In this example, you may want certain apps to appear on both ‌Home Screen‌ pages you’ve set up, which is why it’s possible to have multiple copies of the same app.

Don’t worry – having several copies of apps on your ‌iPhone‌ doesn’t use any additional storage, since every icon refers to the one app. The following steps show you how it’s done.



To create multiple copies of the same app, simply repeat these steps as many times as you like.

Tip: If you’re having a hard time finding the app you want in the App Library, tap the search bar at the top or swipe down to see all the apps on your ‌iPhone‌ listed alphabetically. When you find the app you want, long-press its name rather than its icon, then drag it left towards the ‌Home Screen‌.

If you later decide you don’t want multiple copies of the same app, simply long press its icon on the ‌Home Screen‌, then tap Remove App, and confirm by tapping Remove from ‌Home Screen‌. Bear in mind that if you select the Delete App option on this menu, it will uninstall the app from your ‌iPhone‌ and any other icon copies of it on your ‌Home Screen‌ will vanish.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro is getting a speed bump to Apple’s new M2 chip.

The redesigned MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, will be sold alongside the current M1-based model.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source