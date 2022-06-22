Samsung May Be Killing The Galaxy Note Series And Here's Why It Makes Sense – ABP Live

Ads

26 Nov 2021

Samsung May Be Killing The Galaxy Note Series And Here's Why It Makes Sense

New Delhi: Samsung ditched its Galaxy Note series this year as it shifted its focus on foldables, but a new report from South Korea, Samsung’s home turf now suggests that the company may have killed the Note series altogether.

According to a report in ETNews.com, it is likely that the South Korean tech giant has completely done away with its Note series for 2022 as it is betting big on foldable devices.

Also, Samsung ending production of the Galaxy Note 20 line makes sense as the series was launched over a year ago.

The report suggests that Samsung is apparently set to end production of the Galaxy Note 20 series, the last devices in the Galaxy Note lineup. While Samsung’s focus is shifting big time towards foldables, it should be noted that Galaxy Z Fold targets alone go up to 13 million while Galaxy Note10 and Note20 lineups got about 12.7 and 9.7 million orders in 2019 and 2020, respectively, says a report by GSMArena.

The Galaxy Note series from Samsung was first unveiled at IFA Berlin and later launched in the market in October 2011. The iconic Galaxy Note had made a strong customer base globally, including in India, as it had the unique S (Stylus) Pen, bigger screen and overall productivity that separated the device from the rest.

Launched last year, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra broke the gridlock and monotony of our daily lives, providing some out-of-the-box moments. It redefined productivity in the work-from-home (WFH) era amid the pandemic.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a 6.9-inch WQHD Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X curved-edge display and 19.3:9 aspect ratio was launched in India in August 2020. Powered by octa-core Exynos 990 SoC and paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM, the Note offered 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage options along with microSD card support.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 was launched for Rs 77,999 in India while the ultra premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G for Rs 1,04,999.

