Galaxy S22 May security update already out, go get it! – SamMobile

Last updated: May 9th, 2022 at 11:20 UTC+02:00

Once again, Samsung has become the first Android smartphone maker to release a new security update. The South Korean firm has released the May 2022 security update to its latest high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The update is currently rolling out to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versions of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. The new software bears firmware version S90xEXXS2AVDD and has a file size of around 629.19MB. More countries and regions could get this new update within the next few days.

The update includes the May 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of security vulnerabilities. It also contains general bug fixes and device stability improvements.

If you are a Galaxy S22 series smartphone user in India, you can now download the new OTA update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file once it appears in our database and flash it manually.



