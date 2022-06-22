MacBook Repair Parts Facing Delays, Apple Letting Customers Take Devices Back Home While Waiting for Parts – MacRumors

Ads

Triggered by ongoing supply chain issues, Apple will now let customers take their devices back home in the event their repair will take longer than expected due to a missing part that’s backlogged. Once the part has arrived at the location, customers can return the device to complete the repair.



In the case a customer takes their device back home, they’ll be informed when the part needed for their repair arrives. From that day, customers will have five days to return the device back to the service center before the repair is canceled.

The new policy is available in select locations, and it’s up to the service center whether or not a customer is eligible to take their device back home as they await repair parts. Logically, this only applies to customers with devices that are functioning and in a usable state.

Apple has been dealing with ongoing supply chain challenges that have impacted the iPhone and the Mac in the last several months. According to sources speaking to MacRumors, repair parts for the MacBook Pro, such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro display, are currently taking up to two months to arrive in certain regions.

Other parts, such as the top case for select models of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, which includes the battery, keyboard, and internal chassis, could take several weeks.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro is getting a speed bump to Apple’s new M2 chip.

The redesigned MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, will be sold alongside the current M1-based model.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source