How to search for filters for your Instagram story and save them to your camera – Business Insider India

How to search for filters for your Instagram story and save them to your camera

Lynn Schindler
In Instagram’s early days, users had just a handful of photo filters to choose from, but those days are long gone. Now you can find countless ways to enhance your photos and Instagram story.
Instagram’s filters help you build a personal brand, create a cohesive profile look, and save you both time and money. Using existing filters is as easy as selecting from your preloaded camera options, but finding new ones and saving them to your camera isn’t much harder.
All you need to do is launch the Effect Gallery and choose from among the available categories or find them using the search feature.
Here’s how to search for filters for your Instagram story.
1. Swipe to the left on your Instagram newsfeed to open your camera, or tap the plus sign by the “Your Story” icon on your newsfeed if it’s your first post of the day.

How to search for filters for your Instagram story and save them to your camera
Open your Instagram camera from your feed by tapping the “Your Story” icon.Abbey White/Business Insider

2. Swipe to the left on the camera screen’s circular menu bar until you land on the “Browse Effects” option, represented by a magnifying glass.

How to search for filters for your Instagram story and save them to your camera
“Browse Effects” is the very last option in the menu.Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap it to open the Effect Gallery.
4. Choose from popular filters on the homepage, or scroll through and select categories at the top. Additionally, you can tap the magnifying glass in the upper right-hand corner to search.

How to search for filters for your Instagram story and save them to your camera
The Effect Gallery offers a variety of filters to help you express yourself in your Instagram story.Abbey White/Business Insider
1. While in the Effect Gallery, tap on a filter you’d like to try and wait for the preview page to open.
2. Find and tap the download icon located at the bottom right of the screen to save it to your camera.

How to search for filters for your Instagram story and save them to your camera
The download option is located directly to the left of the airplane icon.Abbey White/Business Insider


3. The arrow will change to a checkmark when the Instagram story filter has saved.

How to search for filters for your Instagram story and save them to your camera
Saving an effect will make it available in your filter menu on your camera screen.Abbey White/Business Insider

4. Tap the “X” in the top right of the filter preview screen or swipe down to return to the Effect Gallery.
5. Select the back arrow on Android phones or press the “X” on iPhones in the upper left corner of Instagram’s Effect Gallery.
6. You can now find your newly saved Instagram story filter in the menu.

How to search for filters for your Instagram story and save them to your camera
The filter you searched for and added will be among the app’s previously downloaded filters.Marissa Perino/Business Insider

