Apple Released a New Update for Safari Technology Preview — With macOS Ventura Features? – iTech Post

Ads

To enjoy our website, you’ll need to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Please click here to learn how.

Apple announced on Tuesday a new version of Safari Technology Preview, the tech giant’s experimental browser which aims to test features that may be integrated into future release versions of Safari. Apple first introduced it in March 2016, according to a news story by Mac Rumors.

Built on the Safari 16 update, the current Safari Technology Preview release has functionalities that will be included in macOS Ventura. It adds support for Live Text in videos and photos, new web technologies, web push Passkeys, enhanced Safari Web Extensions, and more.

Apple Insider noted that users of macOS Monterey will be able to test out some of these new features after the release without having to download the beta version of macOS Ventura.

With Safari Technology Preview, Mac Rumors said that the iPhone maker hopes to get feedback on its browser development process from users and developers. It is worth noting that despite being intended for developers, Safari Technology Preview may exist with the current Safari browser and can be downloaded without a developer account.

Read More: iOS 16 Updates: SMS Filtering and LiDAR Scanning To Create 3D Floor Plans

Live Text. On Apple Silicon-based Macs running the beta version of macOS Ventura, you can choose and interact with text in videos or translate text on images on the web.

Web technologies. Experience and test the web technologies offered by Safari 16 Beta and earlier Safari Technology Preview releases. These technologies include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and others.

Web Push. Use Safari Technology Preview on macOS Ventura betas to send notifications to users who opt-in on your website or web application.

Passkeys. Try the new phishing-resistant credential type that makes it safer and simpler to sign in to websites. Accessible using the WebAuthn platform authenticator in Safari. See Meet passkeys for more information on passkeys.

Improved Safari Web Extensions. Try out API updates that allow you to programmatically open a Safari Web Extension popover.

Web Inspector Extensions. Create your own or convert current developer tools extensions to use in Web Inspector.

Flexbox Inspector. Use Web Inspector’s new visualization overlay to help you more quickly and simply grasp how elements with Flexbox are laid up. To show how they affect the results, it indicates both empty spaces and gaps between flex items.

This release does not support shared tab groups, tab group syncing, website settings, or web extensions.

On the website for Safari Technology Preview, you may read the update’s entire release notes.

Anyone who has downloaded the browser can access the Safari Technology Preview update via the Software Update option in System Preferences, as per Mac Rumors.

You can download the software from the Apple Developer website, and just follow the instructions for the installation. The new Safari Technology Preview 147 are both available on macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey. Unfortunately, 9to5Mac noted that Apple has said that macOS Big Sur users will no longer receive updates for the Safari Technology Preview.

Related Article: iOS 16 To Allow Users To Skip CAPTCHAs in Supported Apps, Websites

© 2022 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

source