Travis Scott Shouts Out Kylie Jenner In Rare Instagram Post – HipHopDX

While Travis Scott was enjoying Father’s Day alongside her daughter and four-month-old son, the Houston rapper took to social media to shout out his children’s mother, Kylie Jenner, in a rare social media post.

“Shawty in here throwing that ass down!!!!” Scott wrote on his Sunday (June 19) Snapchat post. The Cactus Jack head had snapped a photo of Jenner cooking food in fitted tie-dye pants and a white tank top, and he was clearly complimenting certain assets of hers.





Elsewhere on Instagram, Jenner also shouted out Travis Scott in honor of Father’s Day.

“Happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you ?,” Jenner captioned a photo of Scott eating in bed with his two kids, to which Scott replied, “L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA ?????.”

The IG moments come as Travis Scott has slowly begun to re-enter the public eye following the horrific tragedy at last year’s Astroworld Festival that led to the death of 10 people. He recently teased the return of his CACTI seltzer brand, which had been pulled off store shelves as a result of the tragedy. He also plans to return to the festival stage for the first time this September, where he’ll headline the Sunday slot at Las Vegas’s annual Day N’ Nite festival.

SZA and J. Cole will headline Friday and Saturday, and additional performers include Tierra Whack, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Trippie Redd, Pusha T, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples and Freddie Gibbs, among others.

