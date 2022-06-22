Disney+ Hotstar to stream new original ‘Masoom’ from 17 June | Mint – Mint

Ads

Disney+ Hotstar will stream a new original called Masoom, starring Boman Irani, Samara Tijori and Manjari Fadnis, among others, starting 17 June.

Disney+, the video streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Co. said Hotstar made up around 37% of its overall subscriber base at the end of the July to September quarter. Disney+ had reported 118 million paid subscribers globally, so Hotstar users would be around 43.6 million. That, however, was a dip from August when Disney+ had reported 116 million paid subscribers with 46 million coming from Hotstar.

Overall, Disney+’s global subscriber base has grown 60% this financial year that ended September. The service aims to be profitable by 2024, the company said. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to a higher mix of Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter, the firm said in a statement.

Novi Digital Entertainment Private Limited, that runs Hotstar, now a part of Walt Disney India, reported a net loss of Rs. 601 crore for FY 2020-21, up 66% year-on-year, according to data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler last October. Further, revenue for the year stood at Rs. 1,704 crore, a 5% jump compared to last year, while total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs. 2,305 crore.

Last September, Hotstar had announced a new range of price plans along with its latest slate of originals, across web shows and films. Starting September, the service has been available on a mobile-only plan for Rs. 499 per year, for Rs. 899 per year across two devices and for Rs. 1,499 per year across four devices.

Hotstar was earlier priced at Rs. 399 per annum for its VIP service and Rs. 1,499 for Premium.

