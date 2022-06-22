Tesla (TSLA) Job Cuts Will Lead to 3.5% Headcount Reduction, Elon Musk Says – Bloomberg

Ads

“Bloomberg ETF IQ” focuses on the opportunities, risks and current trends tied to the trillions of dollars in the global exchange traded funds industry. Bloomberg’s Matt Miller, Katie Greifeld and Eric Balchunas are joined by leaders in this market, providing critical intelligence to finance advisers and investors of ETFs.

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.

Miya Bailey has perfected tattooing darker skin, which the industry has long ignored. Now he’s expanding into the world of fine art, bringing along the Black Atlanta community he’s helped build over the decades.

US Gasoline Prices Tumble Ahead of Biden’s Tax Relief Plan

Junk Bonds Point to a 50% Chance of a Recession, Citi Says

Meta Says UK Bill Risks Messages Being Surveilled, Censored

Microsoft Scraps Some AI Facial-Analysis Tools, Citing Risk of Bias

Ofcom CEO Says Twitter Trolls Make Site a Miserable Experience

New Jersey Plans to Suspend Sales Tax Temporarily on Back-to-School Supplies

GOP Senator Cramer Sidelined After Injury in Yard Work Mishap

Two Manhattan West Skyscraper Lands New Tenant With Clifford Chance

Clif Bar Billionaires Reap 2,400% Gain by Rebuffing Early Buyout

Review: Thriller ‘The Black Phone’ Is Captivating, Really

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison Plays With ‘Darkness And Fun’

Stakeholder Capitalism Isn’t Working as Planned

Dismay Is Overblown About Imbalanced Inventories

Can Trump Be Tied to His Allies’ Violent Intimidation?

The NBA Turns to Africa to Fuel Basketball’s Next Era of Growth

LVMH Has a Younger Arnault Working on Its Makeover of Tiffany’s

Emmanuel Macron Wants to Pay Workers a Dividend

Congress Alleges Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Conducted a ‘Shadow’ Probe

NFL Asks Court to Move Black Coaches’ Racism Suit to Arbitration

Senators Ask Powell to Alter Fed-Pick Process to Boost Diversity

Trudeau’s Oil Pipeline Is a ‘Net Loss’ for Taxpayers, Watchdog Says

Big Oil and Environmental Groups Unite to Oppose Biden’s Gas Gambit

How the New York Loft Reclaimed Industrial Grit as Urban Luxury

White House Hopes New Funding Will Deter Clearing Homeless Encampments

NYC Jails Report Second Death in Two Days as Safety Calls Mount

Once-Dull Crypto Strategies Are Now Shining in the Bear Market

Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says



Elon Musk confirmed the salaried workforce at Tesla Inc. would be cut by about 10% over the next three months, but said the overall reduction in the electric-car maker’s headcount would only be some 3.5% as hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow.

“We grew very fast on the salaried side,” Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. “A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher” in salaried and hourly workers, but for now the reduction will be 3% to 3.5%, he said.

source