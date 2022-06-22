Tesla (TSLA) Job Cuts Will Lead to 3.5% Headcount Reduction, Elon Musk Says – Bloomberg

“Bloomberg ETF IQ” focuses on the opportunities, risks and current trends tied to the trillions of dollars in the global exchange traded funds industry. Bloomberg’s Matt Miller, Katie Greifeld and Eric Balchunas are joined by leaders in this market, providing critical intelligence to finance advisers and investors of ETFs.
Miya Bailey has perfected tattooing darker skin, which the industry has long ignored. Now he's expanding into the world of fine art, bringing along the Black Atlanta community he's helped build over the decades.
Dana Hull
Elon Musk confirmed the salaried workforce at Tesla Inc. would be cut by about 10% over the next three months, but said the overall reduction in the electric-car maker’s headcount would only be some 3.5% as hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow.
“We grew very fast on the salaried side,” Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. “A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher” in salaried and hourly workers, but for now the reduction will be 3% to 3.5%, he said.
