Microsoft Teams Ignite November 2021 News Roundup – Petri.com

Ads

Windows

Cloud

Microsoft 365

PowerShell

Active Directory

Security

Windows Server

Video

The Unofficial M365 Changelog

Sponsors

Podcasts

Learning Center

close

Security threats keep coming! Learn how to protect your organization.

LIVE WEBINAR!

Latest Whitepaper

Choosing an MFA Solution for Your Active Directory Environment? Ask These 15 Questions.

Upcoming Webinar

Maximizing Your Microsoft E5 Security Solutions

Upcoming Conference

GET-IT Microsoft Cloud Security and Compliance 1-Day Virtual Conference

Ebook

The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021

Home

Microsoft 365

Russell Smith

Nov 4, 2021

Teams is one of the fastest growing products Microsoft has ever released, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there was a big focus on Teams at the November edition of Ignite. In this article, I’m going to cover all the important news in brief.

Microsoft Teams chat recently got the ability to send quoted replies. But there are lots more new chat features coming to Teams, all of which are rolling out sometime between November and early 2022:

advertisment

Microsoft Teams was originally positioned as a communication and collaboration tool for small internal groups. But as it has usurped email in many organizations, groups are looking to utilize teams across organizational boundaries.

To help avoid the need to constantly switch security contexts in Teams, Microsoft is leveraging Azure Active Directory (AAD) to make is easier to collaborate across organizations with two important updates:

As organizations adapt to the realities of hybrid work, there are lots of changes coming to Teams Rooms and supporting devices.

There was a lot of talk about the metaverse at Ignite in November this year. And you are not alone if you are still scratching your head about the usefulness of the metaverse. Mesh for Microsoft Teams will bring personalized avatars and immersive spaces where users connect.

advertisment

Avatars are intended to let users disconnect their cameras but still retain a presence using eye contact and emotions. Users will also be able to create immersive spaces that look like physical spaces. Microsoft says this should help spark creativity and foster ‘water-cooler connections’.

Mesh is expected to start appearing in Teams in the first part of 2022. Check out this technical overview of Microsoft Mesh for more details.

There are also updates to make it easier to streamline workflows in Teams. New apps can be embedded in Teams collaborative surfaces. There are updated features for Power Virtual Agents and apps from partners like Jira Cloud and SAP Sales & Service Core now let you work in Teams chat, channels, and meetings.

The redesigned Teams App store will launch later in November, bringing with it simpler ways to find apps with better categories and app recommendations.

advertisment

Love them or loathe them, virtual meetings and events aren’t going away anytime soon. To reflect that, Microsoft is bringing a range of new features to Teams:

Managing Teams is now easier with the general availability of search for any function in the Teams Admin Center and a new app discovery tool that makes it easier to find Teams apps, as mentioned above. But there are also some new advanced features that are currently in preview:



More from Russell Smith

Apple Reveals New MacBook Air and M2 Chip – But is It Really 1.4x Faster?

Learn How Organizations Are Using Semperis Purple Knight to Secure Active Directory

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 – Good Buy or Disappointing Upgrade?

advertisment

Petri Newsletters

Whether it’s Security or Cloud Computing, we have the know-how for you. Sign up for our newsletters here.

advertisment

More in Microsoft 365

Microsoft is Investigating Sign-In Issues Affecting Microsoft 365 and Azure AD on ARM Devices

Jun 20, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Microsoft Teams Now Lets Users Send Notes and Files to Themselves

Jun 17, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Microsoft Reimagines the Sales Experience with Viva Sales

Jun 16, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Why You Should Restrict Access to Office 365 Using Microsoft Conditional Access Policies

Jun 15, 2022 | Liam Cleary

Microsoft Teams Improves Meetings and Calls with New AI-Powered Echo Cancellation Capabilities

Jun 13, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Outlook for iOS and Android To Get An Algorithmic Newsfeed Experience This Month

Jun 10, 2022 | Rabia Noureen

Most popular on petri

Article saved!

Access saved content from your profile page. View Saved

Reach out

Contact Us

Advertising

About Us

Media Kit

Learn More

Podcasts

Learning Center

Webinars

Sitemap

Windows

Cloud

Office 365

Servers

Join The Conversation

Create a free account today to participate in forum conversations, comment on posts and more.

Copyright ©2019 BWW Media Group

Terms and Conditions of Use

Privacy Policy

source