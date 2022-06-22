Apple News+ Offering Three-Month Free Trial for New Subscribers Through Cyber Monday – MacRumors

Ads

Apple News+ is offering new subscribers an extended three-month free trial of its service through Cyber Monday, an increase from the normal one-month trial offered to new subscribers, the service announced on Apple’s website and on Twitter.



The new offer will only be offered to new subscribers in locations where ‌Apple News‌+ is available and will run until Cyber Monday, November 29. Apple ran a similar promotion last year. Once the trial ends, the subscription will automatically renew at $9.99 per month.

For a limited time, get Apple News+ free for three months. Redeem now: https://t.co/ugwhqhZ9a8 pic.twitter.com/JBqmNskLpF — Apple News (@AppleNews) November 25, 2021

For a limited time, get Apple News+ free for three months. Redeem now: https://t.co/ugwhqhZ9a8 pic.twitter.com/JBqmNskLpF — Apple News (@AppleNews) November 25, 2021

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s cheapest MacBook Pro is getting a speed bump to Apple’s new M2 chip.

The redesigned MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, will be sold alongside the current M1-based model.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source