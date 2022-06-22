Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets June 2022 security update in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
Samsung released the June 2022 security update to the international model of the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G earlier this month. Now, the new security update has been released to the carrier-locked model of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the US.
The latest software update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (SM-G781U) comes with firmware version G781USQS7FVE2 in the US. It brings the June 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities. The update might also bring general bug fixes and device stability improvements.
If you use the Galaxy S20 FE 5G’s carrier-locked model in the US, you can now download the latest software update and install it by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. Alternatively, you can download the firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in mid-2020 with Android 10 on board. The phone received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in early 2021 and the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update earlier this year. It will get one more Android OS update later this year or early 2023.
Reviews
